Explained: Country-by-country travel requirements for Europe's most popular destinations

With travel restrictions easing both at home and abroad, Irish people are setting their sights on sunnier climbs.

Midterm break is just around the corner and Easter won't be far behind and so many families - and teachers - are thinking about their first trip abroad since the pandemic began.

When it comes to a short break, most people are looking to stay within Europe and recent data has shown bookings for intra-European travel over the Easter break have increased by over 250% on last year.

Sunny Spain is poised to be the most popular destination for European travellers, followed by Turkey.

But a lot has changed since February 2020 when it comes to international travel and it can be confusing to keep track of what the rules are for different destinations.

So, here is a country-by-country guide to entry requirements for the most popular destinations for Irish holidaymakers.

SPAIN

Arrivals in Spain will be required to provide one of the following:

Proof of vaccination: Vaccine certs for the primary vaccine doses are valid for no more than nine months following the date of the last dose - the single Janssen dose or the second dose of the two-dose vaccines.

If it has been longer than nine months since your final primary dose, your vaccination cert is only valid if it reflects the administration of a booster dose.

Proof of recovery: Proof of recovery is accepted from a minimum of 11 days following the first positive PCR test and up to six months after.

Either a negative PCR test or negative antigen test: A negative PCR test must be taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Spain.

A negative antigen test must be taken within 24 hours prior to arriving in Spain.

Passengers without an EU DCC: Passengers who do not hold an EU DCC must complete a Health Control Form before departing for Spain.

These passengers may travel by presenting any of the following certificates:

a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19,

a negative/not-detected Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (including RT-PCR, TMA or LAMP) taken no more than 72 hours prior to arrival or a Rapid Antigen Detection Test taken no more than 24 hours prior to arrival,

a certificate of recovery from Covid-19

Children: Under 12s are exempt from the testing or quarantine requirements.

TURKEY

All passengers: All passengers must complete and present the online Turkey Entrance Form.

Passengers arriving into Turkey from Ireland must also present one of the following:

Proof of vaccination: Passengers who can provide evidence that they have been vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arriving in Turkey will not be required to present a negative PCR test and will not have to quarantine.

Vaccine certs for the primary vaccine doses are valid for no more than nine months following the date of the last dose - the single Janssen dose or the second dose of the two-dose vaccines.

If it has been longer than nine months since your final primary dose, your vaccination cert is only valid if it reflects the administration of a booster dose.

Proof of Covid recovery: Travellers who can prove recovery from Covid-19 within the last six months will not be required to present a negative PCR test and will not have to quarantine.

Passengers who cannot prove vaccination or recovery: Passengers from Ireland who cannot provide evidence of either vaccination or recovery as outlined above will need to present a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Turkey or a negative antigen test taken within 48 hours.

Children: Under 12s are exempted from testing, vaccination and entrance form requirements.

PORTUGAL

All passengers: Travellers arriving to Portugal must provide a completed Passenger Locator Card as well as one of the below:

Proof of vaccination: Passengers must prove they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days and no more than nine months prior to travel.

Where a person can provide proof of a booster dose, no time limits apply.

Proof of recovery: Valid proof of recovery from Covid-19 is acceptable

Passengers without valid proof of vaccination or recovery: Passenger who cannot present valid proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 must provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure or a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours of departure.

Children: Under 12s are exempt from all of the above requirements.

UK

Under existing British regulations, passengers arriving into Great Britain from Ireland, are not required to complete a passenger locator form, self-isolate, or undergo testing, if they have not been outside of the Common Travel Area in the previous 10 days.

The Common Travel Area includes Ireland, the UK, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands.