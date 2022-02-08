Opposition call for mini-budget to increase social welfare and cut taxes

Opposition parties have called for a mini-budget that would increase social welfare payments and cut taxes.

The Government is also coming under pressure to increase the minimum wage and set out a timeline for the introduction of a living wage as families struggle due to soaring inflation.

Labour party TD Ged Nash accused the Government of a "poverty of imagination" when it comes to proposals and actions that will help struggling families with spiralling costs.

The Labour Party is calling for a mini budget that would include "comprehensive changes" to allow for increases in social welfare supports and tax cuts.

"We believe that a form of mini-budget is required because of the scale and depth of this crisis, piecemeal tinkering around the edges with various allowances and once-off initiatives won't resolve the structural problems we have in this country in terms of income inequality and wealth inequality."

He added: "I think some families are finding the drop in terms of their living standards as severe as they did when unemployment became a very serious issue in 2008 and 2009."

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said "tinkering at the edges" will not solve the issue of inflation and called on the Government to come up with measures that are "targeted and meaningful".

"I think it is probably going to have to be in the area of a mini-budget."

Ms Murphy again called for a "pathway to the minimum wage" and an extension of social welfare payments. Calling for both short-term immediate interventions and longer-term measures, Ms Murphy said: "This idea that this is in some way going to evaporate is nonsense."

People Before Profit have called for an increase in minimum wage. TD Mick Barry says that wage hikes have not kept up with inflation and there is an onus on the Government to act.

"We will call for the minimum wage to be increased to €15 an hour," he said.

"We're raising this in the interest of low-paid workers. The Government have effectively cut, however much they might deny it, they have effectively cut the wages of the lowest-paid workers in this state.

"That's what happens when the minimum wage increases by about 2.9% at the same time, as inflation is 5.5%.

#IncreaseTheMinimumWage - this Wednesday in the Dáil, I will be proposing a motion on the national minimum wage.

"Of course, inflation was higher for the low paid.

"At a time when the average minimum wage increase in Europe is 6%. In other words, more than double what the Irish government have introduced in for example, in Germany, there is a staggered 25% increase in the minimum wage currently taking place.

"We believe that every worker in the country is deserving of a wage increase in the current circumstances."

Sinn Féin said although they are in favour of an increase in the minimum wage, something must be done about the cost of living in the immediate future.

TD Sorca Clarke told the Irish Examiner: "There's a number of steps that need to be taken and can be taken quite easily to address the cost of living.

"There's not one expense that's not gone up, but a very quick and easy mechanism is to lower the VAT on energy belts, we could see a more targeted mechanism around that...but also increase on the point of entry in the USC would have a very immediate effect.

"In terms of the minimum wage there possibly is something to be looked at there, but that's going to take time to actually implement and immediate steps is what we need to see, this is just unsustainable."