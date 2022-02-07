Further 16,168 PCR confirmed Covid cases and 12,998 antigen tests recorded since Friday

Further 16,168 PCR confirmed Covid cases and 12,998 antigen tests recorded since Friday

There were 4,717 positive antigen tests reported through the HSE's online portal on Friday, 3,803 on Saturday and a further 4,478 on Sunday.

Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 15:28
Greg Murphy

The Department of Health has today reported an additional 3,975 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also reported 4,933 PCR confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, with 6,260 recorded on Saturday.

In summary, 15,168 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by PCR tests over the weekend, while 12,998 positive antigen tests were recorded, totalling 28,166 new cases of the virus since Friday.

The Department of Health confirmed recently that they would no longer be reporting Covid-19 figures over the weekend and would instead release them on the following Monday.

As of 8am this morning, there are 643 people in hospital with a confirmed case of the coronavirus, of whom 76 are in intensive care.

Pandemic threatened 'very economic fabric of the European Union' – Donohoe

Micheál Martin pictured with staff members Maciej Truchan, Jamaie Byrne, Eamonn Mac Fhloinn, Wioletta Figura, and Paul Horan at the unveiling of Ireland's largest combined solar and heat pump installation unveiled today by the Tricel Group in Killarney Co Kerry. Picture: Don MacMonagle

