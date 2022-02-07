Pictures: New Garda uniforms unveiled

Garda uniforms are being updated to provide greater protection, durability and functionality.

The new look uniforms will be delivered to over 13,000 members in more than 560 Garda stations over the coming weeks.

The formal 'go-live' date to be announced by the Garda Commissioner is expected to be some time next month.

It marks only the third time in 100 years that a formal upgrade of the Garda uniform has taken place.

The new uniforms are expected to be formally rolled out next month. Picture: An Garda Síochána

The new uniform consists of a two-tone soft shell jacket, a two-tone waterproof jacket, a Garda blue polo shirt, operational trousers and practical base layers.

The current cap remains as a "unique and distinctive element of the Garda uniform" and uniform policy will continue to embrace the wearing of official headwear for religious or cultural reasons and beliefs including Turban, Kufi, Topi, Kippah, or Hijab.

The need and desire for a new and practical operational uniform was identified as part of an internal Garda Cultural Audit.

The new uniform consists of a two-tone soft shell jacket, a two-tone waterproof jacket, a Garda blue polo shirt, operational trousers and practical base layers. Picture: An Garda Síochána

As part of the development of the new uniform, a pilot project was carried out at Tallaght, Henry Street and Bunclody Garda stations.

The Garda Commissioner said it is his hope the new uniform will enhance the sense of pride in being a member of An Garda Síochána as they go about their duties.