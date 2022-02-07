Q&A: When can I travel to Australia and what will I need?

Australia will officially reopen its borders to vaccinated travellers this month, bringing an end to the strict border controls.

The latest development will allow Irish people to reunite with family in Australia and to plan a trip 'Down Under' for the first time in two years.

Here’s what is currently happening and what you will need in order to travel to Australia.

What has changed?

The decision to reopen borders effectively calls time on the last main component of Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which it has attributed to relatively low death and infection rates.

The other core strategy, which saw stop-start lockdowns, was shelved for good late last year.

The country had taken steps in recent months to relax border controls, like allowing in skilled migrants and quarantine-free travel arrangements - "travel bubbles" - with select countries like New Zealand.

When can I travel to Australia?

The official reopening, which takes effect on February 21, represents the first time since March 2020 that people can travel to Australia from anywhere in the world as long as they are vaccinated.

However, despite the most recent changes, travel will still be restricted within Australia with much of Western Australia remaining closed to most non-residents.

What do I need in order to travel?

From February 21, all fully vaccinated visa holders will be able to travel to Australia without a travel exception, as was previously required.

"If you're double-vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Unvaccinated visa holders will still need a valid travel exemption in order to enter Australia and will be subject to state and territory quarantine requirements.

Travel exemptions previously were in place for Australian citizens, permanent residents, or those who are an immediate family member of an Australian citizen or permanent resident, among other scenarios.

According to the Australian Government’s Department of Home Affairs, you are considered to be fully vaccinated for travel to and from Australia if you have completed a course of a vaccine approved or recognised by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

This includes mixed doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen-Cilag vaccine. At least seven days must have passed since the final dose of vaccine for you to be considered fully vaccinated.

A negative rapid antigen test (RAT) or Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Covid-19 test taken within 24 hours of departure will also be required unless a medical exemption applies.

Travellers with acceptable proof they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and children under 12 can access the same travel arrangement as fully vaccinated travellers. Travellers will need to comply with requirements in the state or territory of their arrival, and any other state or territories that they plan to travel to.

How can I get there?

The tourism industry, which has relied on the domestic market that has itself been heavily impacted by movement restrictions has welcomed the changes for travellers.

"Over the two years since the borders have been closed the industry has been on its knees," said Australian Tourism Export Council Managing Director Peter Shelley. "Now we can turn our collective efforts towards rebuilding an industry that is in disrepair," he added.

Currently, return flights to Sydney from Dublin on February 21 range from €1,920 to €910 on skyscanner.ie. Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said in a statement the company was looking at flight schedules to determine ways to restart flights from more international locations soon.

What is the Covid situation like in Australia?

As elsewhere in the world, Australian Covid cases have soared in recent weeks due to the Omicron variant which medical experts say may be more transmissible but less virulent than previous strains.

However, with more than nine in 10 Australians aged over 16 fully vaccinated, new cases and hospitalisations appear to have slowed, the authorities say. The country reported just over 23,000 new infections on Monday, its lowest for 2022 and far from a peak of 150,000 around a month ago.