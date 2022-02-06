Man allegedly had almost €600k of drugs when stopped for speeding in Cork, court told 

A 49-year-old man appeared at a special sitting of Listowel District Court, Co Kerry, on allegations he had almost €600,000 of drugs in his possession when he was stopped for speeding on the M8 near Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

He was allegedly on his way from Dublin to Cork City with the drugs, the court heard on Sunday.

Judge David Waters declined jurisdiction, after being told the estimated value of the drugs. He also refused to grant bail.

Jeffrey Smith was arrested and charged at Fermoy Garda Station on February 5 and made no reply to the four charges, said Garda Peter O’Loughlin in evidence of arrest, charge, and caution.

Mr Smith, of Donomore Avenue, Killinarden, Tallaght, Dublin, is charged that on February 4, at Kilshanny, Mitchelstown, Co Cork, he had in his possession a controlled drug, cannabis herb, for sale or supply, contrary to section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, and that he had possession of cannabis, contrary to section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He is also charged with dangerous driving and that he was driving under the influence of an intoxicant when stopped.

Inspector John Ryan, of Listowel Garda station, told Judge Waters that instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were awaited.

The State was objecting to bail on a number of grounds, said Insp Ryan.

The allegation was that drugs with a value of around €600,000 were in the man's possession, said the inspector.

Stopped for speeding

Outlining the strength of the evidence and seriousness of the charge against Mr Smith, in the State's objection to bail, Garda O’Loughlin said the accused was stopped on the M8 motorway for speeding, driving at 154km in a 120km zone.

There was a strong smell of cannabis; he admitted he had taken cocaine and tested positive for cocaine, said the garda.

Black bin liners containing 19kg of cannabis, with a street value of €380,000, were in the back of the car, and there were also 3kg of “what is believed to be cocaine” in three blocks, worth €210,000, as well as mixing agent, all in black bags, said the garda.

He said he was on his way to Cork City to meet with persons to take possession of the drugs, said Garda O’Loughlin.

He had a previous conviction for misuse of drugs and was given a five-year sentence and he is currently on another charge, said the garda.

He was also addicted to cocaine, the court was told.

Solicitor for Mr Smith, Padraig O’Connell, said there was a presumption of innocence, there was no evidence his client was a flight risk and he was willing to observe a curfew.

Judge Waters refused to grant bail.

The judge said Mr Smith had a previous conviction, is currently on bail, and there was strong evidence he was a cocaine addict. He remanded Mr Smith in custody to appear again, via video link, at Mallow District Court, on Tuesday.