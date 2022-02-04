Families hope €5m funding will cut wait times for children with spina bifida and scoliosis

Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) has been given a funding boost of €5m to improve orthopaedic services, including wait times for children needing surgery for spina bifida and scoliosis.

The funding includes €4m recurring annually and a €1m once-off payment, the hospital has confirmed.

Advocacy groups, who have been highlighting the plight of children waiting years for treatment, have welcomed the news.

“CHI is currently working on the plan for this new funding and to improve orthopaedic services, including wait times for spina bifida ad scoliosis surgeries,” a hospital spokeswoman said.

“We will share this plan publicly once we have shared it with our colleagues in the HSE and, most importantly, our advocacy groups and families.”

She said the money is expected to benefit “children requiring access to CHI for orthopaedic care and other specialties”.

“All long waits on our waiting lists will have a plan in 2022,” she said.

Amanda Coughlan-Santry, spokeswoman for the Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Paediatric Advocacy said: “We feel this is a positive move. We would hope this will benefit all of our kids.”

Full range of treatments

She hopes however the funding will cover the full range of treatments needed by children with spina bifida, and not just be limited to orthopaedic surgeries or treatment.

The Scoliosis Advocacy Network also welcomed the announcement.

Claire Cahill said her understanding is this funding will provide “timely access to care and surgery” for children with both of these conditions.

“Well done to all of the advocates, parents, and children who shared their stories so openly in order to highlight the ongoing neglect & lack of access to care for children in Ireland,” she posted on social media Thursday evening.

Ms Coughlan-Santy said their families would also now like to see extra funding for the elective standalone hospital unit Cappagh Kids.

“Our stance remains Cappagh must be funded and spina bifida services must receive solid, repetitive funding to meet the needs of children with such complex needs over a number of specialities,” she said.

Sophe Keogh with her mother Emma Keogh Limerick. Sophie is waiting on corrective surgery for spina bifida. Photo supplied by her mother.

he Irish Examiner has highlighted cases of children with scoliosis and spina bifida who have been waiting for years in some cases for urgent treatment.

Both charities have frequently had to seek media attention to get help or treatment for children they support.

On Thursday Cork mother Amy Lynch, whose daughter Jodie has spina bifida, said: “These are just not files in Crumlin with someone's name on it, these are our kids and these delays can actually really do damage.”

Limerick mother Emma Keogh explained earlier in the week how her 10-year-old daughter Sophie is waiting also for spina bifida treatment.

In the Dáil on Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was going to seek a meeting with the HSE and CHI on the question of funding for children's waiting lists.

"It is not about funding. They need to get the capacity in place so that they can do whatever can be done in the shortest possible term to get it done," he said.