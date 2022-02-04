National security strategy  still awaited two years on

The State’s top security body is still working on a national security strategy — over two years after it held a public consultation in relation to it.

Some experts have expressed concern that the forthcoming Commission on the Defence Forces is being published before the country has a national strategy on State security, security policies and domestic and international threats.

It also follows media reports that a national security strategy was no longer being developed, merely a statement.

The strategy, which was initially due to cover the period 2020-2025, is the responsibility of the National Security Analysis Centre (NSAC), which is based within the Department of the Taoiseach.

A Department of the Taoiseach statement to the Irish Examiner said: “It is not the case, as may have been suggested in recent commentary, that work on a strategy has been halted. This work is ongoing.”

On the exact nature of the strategy, the statement said: “While the final form and content will be a matter for the Government, it is anticipated that the strategy document will encompass an analysis of the threat landscape generally and in specific areas, and an elaboration of policies and measures to be taken in response to security challenges.”

Stakeholder engagement

It said: “Early stakeholder engagement was conducted in 2019 and 2020, including a public consultation process and a range of direct stakeholder and expert interactions.

“While necessarily constrained by the current pandemic, planning, consultation and analysis in preparing the strategy is ongoing.”

Last August, the department said a draft National Security Strategy was at an “inter-departmental consultative stage”.

In relation to its other work to-date, the statement said: “The NSAC continues to provide to the Taoiseach and Government strategic analysis of the key threats to Ireland’s national security.

“Given the nature of events taking place currently and in recent months, there has been a focus in the centre’s work on international security matters and on cyber security.”

It said the centre has also dedicated resources to support work across Government in response to Covid-19.

Commenting on the department’s update, professor Ben Tonra of the UCD School of Politics and International Relations said it was useful to hear that “a strategy remains under development”.

He said it would be good if the Department of the Taoiseach could clarify “what the alternative final 'forms' of such a strategy that are being considered”.

Imminent publication

Referring to the imminent publication of the Commission on Defence Forces report, he said: “To me, it remains somewhat backwards to determine the options on future function and form of the DF [Defence Forces] before we have a clear statement of the threat landscape and the strategy in place to meet it.

“On the other hand, I suppose all these roads ultimately lead back into the Cabinet anyway. One hopes that the DF Commission Report will be read in light of a (presumed draft/outline) of the ongoing strategy.”