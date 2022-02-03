Sean O’Rourke wants to return to RTÉ after 'traumatic' Golfgate trial

Former RTÉ broadcaster Sean O’Rourke has spoken of his desire to get back on air in RTÉ, following the dropping of all cases relating to the ‘Golfgate’ event.

In comments to the Irish Examiner, Mr O’Rourke said the outcome of the trial “is a relief” to the defendants and also everyone who attended the event on the assurance it complied with the prevailing Covid-19 guidelines.

He said he is glad it is all over and that the saga had a “big effect” on him and his family.

Following his retirement from his flagship Today with Sean O’Rourke show earlier in 2020, Mr O’Rourke had been in discussions with RTÉ about taking on the Saturday afternoon current affairs show.

However, following the event in the Clifden hotel, those negotiations were pulled and Mr O’Rourke’s association with RTÉ was ended.

“I followed the trial closely and the outcome is a relief not just to the defendants but to everyone who attended on the assurance that it complied with the rules. The aftermath was traumatic for me, but many thousands of people suffered far more than I did from the pandemic,” he said.

Commenting on the impact of the fallout of the event on him, Mr O’Rourke said: “The atmosphere in the country was febrile at the time and I lost a good contract to resume the work I love. That had a big effect on me and my family.

What happened, happened and I’m glad the case is over,” he said.

Mr O’Rourke has made clear he would like to be back on air and is hopeful some way could be found to see a return.

“I would like to back on air. I have good relations with many people in RTÉ and I am hopeful that a way will be found for me to work again with RTÉ on radio and television,” he said.