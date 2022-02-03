Paul Givan resigns as NI first minister in Brexit protocol protest

Northern Ireland first minister Paul Givan has announced his resignation from Stormont’s powersharing Executive.

The move by the Lagan Valley MLA is part of the DUP’s escalating protest strategy against Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

It comes 24 hours after DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots acted unilaterally to order a halt to agri-food checks required under the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Civil servants have yet to implement the instruction and checks are continuing.

"Our institutions are being tested once again, and the delicate balance created by the Belfast and St Andrews Agreements has been impacted" by the Northern Ireland Protocol, Paul Givan says, as he resigns as first minister of Northern Ireland

Mr Givan’s resignation automatically removes Sinn Féin deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill from her job because, under Stormont’s powersharing rules, one cannot hold office without the other.

Other Stormont ministers can remain in post but the Executive can no longer meet and is unable to take significant policy decisions.

Givan told reporters on Thursday evening: “Today marks the end of what has been the privilege of my lifetime – to serve as the first minister of Northern Ireland.

“When I first entered the Assembly 12 years ago, I never expected to have the opportunity to lead the Government and serve the people of Northern Ireland as first minister.

“Holding this office is one that comes with a heavy responsibility and I have often felt the weight of this burden, to do what is right for all-out people.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said his party has focused minds on tackling issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said it is a “disgrace” that the DUP is threatening to pull down powersharing when crucial legislation needs to be passed and has called for an early election at Stormont.

“The Executive and the Assembly have a lot of work to do,” she said.

“Michelle O’Neill has been in contact with other party leaders, calling for a meeting to ensure that any legislation that can be dealt with within the Assembly precedes as quickly as is possible.

“The DUP actions have consequences, real consequences, for people struggling with the cost of living, consequences for businesses trying to rebuild after Covid, consequences for our health service, for waiting lists."

Ms McDonald added: “I want to be clear, we cannot stagger on in the months ahead without a functioning executive. Sinn Féin will not facilitate this.

“So in the absence of a functioning executive, an early election must be called and the people must have their say."

Speaking to party members at a hotel in Belfast following Mr Givan's resignation he said the protocol “represents an existential threat to the future of Northern Ireland’s place within the Union”.

“We have reminded the Government of their promise in the New Decade, New Approach agreement to protect Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market,” he said.

“This commitment was the basis upon which we re-entered the Executive in early 2020 and have participated in the political institutions since then. To date, this commitment has not been honoured by the UK government.”

The Taoiseach said he is “deeply concerned” about Mr Givan's resignation saying it is “a very damaging move”.

“It is absolutely vital for peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland that the Executive is delivering for the people of Northern Ireland, particularly now as we emerge from the Covid pandemic,” a spokesperson for Micheál Martin said.

“The protocol is part of an international treaty agreed and ratified by the UK and EU, to protect the Good Friday Agreement in all its dimensions.

“The UK has an obligation under international law, and under its own domestic law, to ensure it meets is obligations under the protocol.

“The current talks between the EU and the UK and must be given every chance to succeed. The commission has put forward serious proposals which directly address the concerns about outstanding issues on implementation of the protocol.

“I would urge the DUP to return to full engagement with all the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement and avoid any action that could damage peace and stability in Northern Ireland.”

Britain's Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis said: “The decision by the DUP to withdraw the first minister from the Northern Ireland Executive is extremely disappointing.

“I urge them to reinstate the first minister immediately to ensure the necessary delivery of public services for the citizens of Northern Ireland.”