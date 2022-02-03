No exam fees for this year's Junior and Leaving Cert  students

Students will not have to pay the usual fees for the Leaving and Junior Cert exams, it has been confirmed this Thursday lunchtime.
Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, has confirmed the usual fees of €116 and €109 for the Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle examinations respectively have been waived.
Timetables for the exams are also expected in the coming days, on examinations.ie.
Information on the changes to the Leaving Certificate exams will be available on gov.ie/LeavingCertificate and at examinations.ie next week, according to the Department of Education.
Information on the Junior Cycle examinations will also be available on gov.ie/juniorcycle.
Schools will also be given clear guidance on the arrangements for the exams, which will be guided by public health advice, the department said in a statement.