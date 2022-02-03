Ryanair ranked worst short-haul airline for Covid-19 refunds

Ryanair has been ranked the worst short-haul airline for handling refunds during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dublin-based carrier received a refund satisfaction score of just 47% in a survey by consumer group Which?

More than one in five respondents who booked a Ryanair flight that was either cancelled or they were unable to board due to the virus crisis said it took them more than a month to get a refund.

The airline plumbed new depths with its handling of Covid refunds

One customer said: “Ryanair is the most awkward airline to deal with that I have ever come across. It seems to be proud of being difficult.”

British Airways was ranked the second lowest of five airlines for refund satisfaction, with a score of 63%.

Some passengers who telephoned the firm reported spending hours on hold only to be hung up on, while others were continuously passed between different departments.

The vast majority of flights were cancelled following the start of the pandemic in spring 2020 as demand for travel collapsed.

Under consumer law, affected passengers were entitled to cash refunds within 14 days, but many airlines were overwhelmed by requests.

Millions of passengers also struggled to obtain refunds for flights which went ahead, but they could not use because of coronavirus lockdowns.

Many passengers will not forget how they were treated by companies during the pandemic

In October 2021, Which? surveyed 1,124 members of its online research panel who had experienced a disrupted flight since March 2020.

Of those who had completed the refund request process, 77 had booked to fly with Ryanair and 325 were British Airways customers.

Which? Travel editor Rory Boland said: "Ryanair’s consistently terrible customer service has made it a fixture among the worst performers in our surveys for many years – but the airline plumbed new depths with its handling of Covid refunds.

"Many passengers will not forget how they were treated by companies during the pandemic.

"Covid could still cause disruption to international travel, so we would advise travellers to book with operators that have flexible booking policies and a record of treating their customers fairly."

Ryanair did not respond to a request for a comment on the research.