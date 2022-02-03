Ambassador to Ireland warns of 'dangerous game' as fears grow Russia will invade Ukraine

With fears mounting of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to reinforce Nato allies as tensions increase.

A Stryker squadron of around 1,000 US service members based in Vilseck, Germany, will be sent to Romania, the Pentagon said, while around 1,700 service members, mainly from the 82nd Airborne Division, would deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland. Three hundred other service members will move from Fort Bragg to Germany.

This latest deployment is in addition to the 8,500 troops the US put on alert last month to be ready to sent to Europe if needed.

Moscow has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. It denies any plan to invade its neighbour but says it could take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a promise by Nato never to admit Kyiv.

The objective, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said, was to send a "strong signal" to Russian president Vladimir Putin "and frankly, to the world, that Nato matters to the United States and it matters to our allies".

"We know that he also bristles at Nato, about Nato. He's made no secret of that.

We are making it clear that we're going to be prepared to defend our Nato allies if it comes to that. Hopefully, it won't come to that."

Poland's defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the US deployment was a strong sign of solidarity. Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg also welcomed it, saying the alliance's response to Russia was defensive and proportional.

Earlier this week, Mr Putin laid out a worldview in which Russia was being forced to protect itself from the US, claiming Washington was trying to lure Moscow into war by insisting on the possibility that Ukraine could join Nato.

That view was shared by the Russian ambassador to Ireland who on Wednesday accused EU and US leaders of playing a "dangerous game" of political "shadowboxing".

Appearing before the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs, Yuriy Filatov said: "War is not in our plans. If there is a war, it is not because of Russia."

However, he said that the "decidedly anti-Russian actions and rhetoric" of the US, Nato, and EU leaders have reached a level of "absurdity".

The ambassador went on to warn that such rhetoric is "dangerous" because it might "push the current Kiev government to undertake another military adventure in the east of the country, which would be catastrophic for Ukraine and for entire Europe".

"We are witnessing the daily drumbeat about 'imminent Russian invasion in Ukraine' as well as readiness by the West to respond to that 'invasion' with massive and destructive sanctions against Russia," he told the committee.

Defence Forces funding

Meanwhile, funding to the Defence Forces is “dangerously low”, threatening the security of the State and its economic interests, the head of the officers’ association has said.

Commandant Conor King said that “years of neglect” and poor pay had created a retention crisis in the force.

Writing in the Defence Forces Review 2021, the general secretary of Raco (Representative Association of Commissioned Officers) said a strong Defence Forces should be seen as the “State’s insurance policy”.

Cmdt King said increasing threats were posed by global pandemics, extreme weather crises, and regional conflict, as well as cyberattacks and even espionage from hostile states and actors.

“Ireland’s ability to access a comprehensive insurance policy is significantly undermined by the under-resourcing of the Defence Forces,” he said.

“By any reasonable metric, and by comparison with other similar EU states, the level of funding available for Defence in Ireland is dangerously low."

He said that while the Defence budget has increased in recent years, from €671m in 2015 to €756m in 2019, it has reduced from 0.26% of GDP to 0.21%. This compares to the EU average of 1.2%.

He said the Defence Forces White Paper Update in 2019 recognised the increased threat from espionage, including cyberattacks.

“These predictions have proven accurate with a recent cyberattack on the HSE and the presence of a Russian vessel equipped for undersea exploration operating around transatlantic cabling in Irish national waters,” said Cmdt King, an army officer for over 23 years.