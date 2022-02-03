One third of referrals to Camhs refused last year

A third of referrals to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services last year were refused.

Figures provided under Freedom of Information by the Health Service Executive show that, in the first 11 months of last year, 21,317 referrals were made to Camhs, of which 14,271 were accepted.

The Community Health Organisation (CHO) area with the lowest rate of refusal was CHO3, incorporating Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary, where 75.6% of referrals were accepted, while the area with the highest rate of referrals not accepted was CHO 9 — Dublin North, North Central and North West — where just 55.8% of referrals were progressed.

Other CHO areas with an acceptance rate below 60% were CHO4 — Cork and Kerry — and CHO 5, incorporating North Tipperary, Calow/Kilkenny and the counties of Waterford and Wexford.

It comes after increased scrutiny of Camhs following the hugely critical Maskey Report into the overprescribing of medication to children in South Kerry Camhs.

Last year the National Review Panel, which examines deaths of children known to care services, highlighted how suicidal ideation is not deemed as qualifying for Camhs.

In its FOI response, the HSE referenced the Camhs operational guidelines, which aims to deliver services "in a consistent and transparent manner nationally".

It said in each individual a number of factors needed to be considered by a Camhs team, including case consideration of the child or adolescent’s clinical presentation, their level of social and family support and the availability of resources and treatment options at primary care level or within community networks.

Those with moderate to severe mental disorders are dealt with by Camhs, and the HSE said:

Camhs do not accept the following children or adolescents where there is no evidence of a moderate to severe mental health disorder present.

That includes those with an intellectual disability, those with a developmental disorder, children with a diagnosis of autism, those who require assessments or interventions relating to educational needs, and those who present with child protection or welfare issues, where there is no moderate to severe mental disorder present.

According to the HSE: "The HSE does not routinely collect data on specific reasons in each individual case as to why a Camhs referral is deemed inappropriate, the specific reasons for refusal of referrals or the point in time at which a referral is closed.

"Each referral to Camhs is screened by members of a Camhs multi-disciplinary team to determine whether or not the referral is appropriate to Camhs or to another service, for example, disabilities or primary care, based on the primary clinical presentation/issues."

The Inspector of Mental Health Services, Dr Susan Finnerty, is to conduct an independent review of the provision of Camhs in accordance with her powers, to include the number and resourcing of teams, training and expertise, facilities, governance structures and processes, good practice initiatives, young people and their families’ involvement.