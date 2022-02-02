Second increase in four months bring Robert Watt's salary to €298,000 

Department of Health secretary-general Robert Watt has received his second pay hike in just four months, which has moved his salary to just under €298,000.

The Irish Examiner can reveal that Mr Watt’s salary, the subject of much controversy in recent times, has risen by a further €2,949 to €297,869 as of February 1.

The secretary-general’s salary was agreed at a level €81,000 above the standard pay of the grade when Mr Watt took over his health role in April of last year, though he initially said he would waive the increase until such time as Ireland’s economy improved.

The latest top-up comes courtesy of the increase to all civil service pay scales under the ‘Building Momentum’ public sector pay deal first agreed in December 2020, which allowed for a 1% salary hike across the board on February 1 2022 via a "sectoral bargaining fund".

The revised salary was revealed to Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy in response to a parliamentary question she had tabled on the matter.

“The secretary-general is in receipt of the approved pay scale for the post, which has one point only,” Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said in his reply.

“Building Momentum provides for an increase to all civil service pay scales on February 1, 2022, under the sectoral bargaining provisions… of the agreement,” he said.

“Reflecting this adjustment, the rate for the post of secretary general in the Department of Health with effect from February 1, 2022 is €297,869.”

Mr Watt had for some time recently declined to reveal whether or not he was continuing to waive his increased salary.

That changed last week with his admission he is now in receipt of the full wage after three senior ministers said the matter is one which should be fully transparent.

Last week, the Public Accounts Committee agreed to ask Mr Watt when he first began to take the full salary, and also to ask the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform to change the accounting structure of State bodies so that full transparency can be achieved in terms of how the top officials are paid.

Mr Watt has thus far not revealed when he first began to take the higher salary.

At present departmental appropriation accounts do not detail the remuneration of top officials, in contrast with standard practice of doing so in private industry.