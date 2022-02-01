Over 10,000 new Covid cases as free therapy sessions launched for those impacted by pandemic

Free therapy sessions are now available to members of the public who've been impacted by the pandemic as a further 10,618 cases of the virus have been confirmed today.

Of this figure, the HSE says there are 4,208 PCR-confirmed cases, while 6,410 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

There are 624 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 66 in ICU.

Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler TD today announced the launch of 16,500 free talking therapy sessions provided by MyMind.

The sessions will be provided in over 15 languages, through a €1 million dedicated fund.

"This funding is part of the €10 million, once off, additional allocation for mental health announced on Budget Day to further enhance the experiences of people using mental health services and supports," said Minister Butler.

Free therapy sessions are available to those negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“The talking therapy sessions are for people particularly impacted during this time, whether through personal experience of Covid-19 eg. bereavement, isolation, depression, anxiety; working on the front line; or through the economic effects of the pandemic including those working in the creative arts, entertainment or hospitality.”

MyMind CEO Krystian Fikert said: “As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for access to high-quality mental health support for all has never been greater.

"The impacts of Covid-19 on Ireland's mental health are already becoming evident, with some of us having to deal with bereavements and a sense of loss, some with feelings of isolation and loneliness, and some with severe anxiety as we seek to move on from the worst of the pandemic. Many have also had their professional lives severely impacted," Ms Fikert added.

"All of this is on top of the many other factors affecting good mental health in Ireland. It is therefore so important that we take action to look after our mental health now.”

Therapy appointments will be carried out online via video call or phone call, and full eligibility criteria can be found on MyMind’s dedicated web page.