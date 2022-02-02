Renewables beat coal and nuclear but still lag behind oil and gas

Energy from renewable sources has outstripped coal and nuclear power across Europe, but remains behind the main fossil fuels like oil and natural gas, official EU data show.

It was revealed recently the energy from renewable sources like wind had outperformed the EU's target by 2020, mainly due to mass adoption by countries like Sweden, Finland, and Latvia.

The share of gross final energy consumption from renewable sources reached 22% in 2020, or two percentage points above the aims targeted in a 2009 EU directive. Ireland lags far behind the leaders at just 16%, and is towards the bottom of the pile of EU member states, ranking 20th of the 27 in the bloc.

Following on from those statistics from last month, the European Commission's data analysis wing Eurostat has new released new figures that show renewables beat out coal, one of the biggest culprits for greenhouse gas emissions that drive the warming of the planet.

"Although oil (34.5%) and natural gas (23.7%) were still the most important fuel sources in the EU energy mix in 2020, renewable energy’s share continued to rise. After surpassing coal and nuclear, renewables are on the way to becoming the most important energy source in a future EU climate-neutral economy," Eurostat said.

Solid fossil fuels like coal continued the downward trend of previous years and clocked another 18.3% fall, decreasing for the fifth consecutive year, the body added.

"Compared with 2015, it has dropped by 40%. Their share in the supply mix is now barely above 10%, while in 1990, it was 25.7%."

Oil has also fallen sharply in recent decades, but energy from natural gas is experiencing a much slower decline, the data show.

"Oil and petroleum products – excluding blended biofuel portion – also declined by 12.6% in 2020, reaching the lowest levels since 1990. Natural gas saw the same tendency, but on a minor scale, decreasing by 2.4%. Nuclear fell by 10.7% and also reached the lowest levels since 1990," Eurostat said.

The rise of renewable energy upwards should see it surpass natural gas in the coming years, according to the data body's projections.

"Renewable energies and biofuels continue their long-term upward trend. After surpassing solid fossil fuels and nuclear in the previous decade, the next milestone towards a more sustainable and carbon-free economy would be to exceed natural gas," Eurostat said.

The travel restrictions imposed across the EU when the Covid-19 pandemic struck had a pronounced effect on petrol-based energy. Aviation and work travel were severely curtailed across the bloc as various governments imposed lockdowns on their populations in a bid to suppress the disease.

"In terms of consumption, the impact of Covid-19-related restrictions in 2020 was more substantial on the use of petroleum products (-10.3%) than on natural gas (-2.6%) and electricity (-3.8%).

"Mobility restrictions related to the pandemic affected some petroleum products more than other fuels. Kerosene-type jet fuel plummeted (-48.1%), while motor gasoline (-13.9%) saw a smaller decrease," Eurostat said.

Renewable energy share has doubled in the past 18 years in the bloc, the data from last month show. The 22.1% in the EU in 2020 compared to 9.6% in 2004.

Wind and water provide the most renewable electricity, while solar is the fastest-growing energy source, Eurostat said.