Flight makes emergency landing at Shannon Airport after fire alarm activated

A transatlantic cargo flight made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport this morning after the crew reported a possible fire on board.

The Cargolux Boeing 747-400(ER) was travelling from Miami, Florida in the US to Amsterdam in the Netherlands. There were three crew on board and it’s understood the flight was carrying a consignment of flowers.

Flight CV-59K was about 140kms west of Co Mayo and 270kms northwest of Shannon at around 5.20am when the crew issued a distress call.

It’s understood that the crew reported a ‘fire indication’ in the cockpit. The alarm suggested there was a fire in the aft (rear) cargo hold. However, the crew reported no other signs of a fire. They advised air traffic controllers that they wished to divert and land at Shannon Airport.

Emergency plans

A multi-agency emergency plan was promptly put into action at the airport ahead of the jet’s arrival. Shannon Airport’s fire and rescue service were alerted and crews were deployed to holding points adjacent to the runway, ahead of the aircraft’s arrival.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon and Ennis stations along with a number of National Ambulance Service resources and Garda units also responded.

Shortly before the aircraft was due to land at Shannon the flight crew confirmed that the fire indication was no longer active. The aircraft landed safely at 5.45am and was pursued along the runway and accompanied to the terminal building by fire crews.

Safety inspection

Airport fire crews carried out an external inspection of the jet’s fuselage using handheld infra-red heat detectors before undertaking a visual inspection inside the jet’s cargo hold. It’s believed the fire indication was a false alarm.

Just one inbound scheduled cargo flight was slightly delayed during the emergency. The flight entered a holding over East Clare for a short time before being cleared to land. Operations at Shannon were otherwise unaffected.

The Cargolux flight resumed its journey to Amsterdam just after 11.00am.

In previous incidents, cargo aircraft have diverted to Shannon with similar fire indications. In a number of cases, it was found that the organic cargo the flights were transporting resulted in the false fire alarms and, in some cases, activation of the aircraft’s fire suppression systems.