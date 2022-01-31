Employers urged to be cautious as workers return to offices and workplaces

Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Employers have been urged to be cautious as workers return to offices and workplaces.

The Government today published its Transitional Protocol, a revision of the Work Safely Protocol which takes account of the recent changes to public health advice and guidance that people can return to workplaces.

However, the advice stresses that good hand and respiratory hygiene and continuing to avoid offices while sick should be the norm. It says that while social distancing and pod rules are no longer in effect, some of the previous guidance may be good practice.

"Employers may choose to maintain some of the practices or arrangements that were in place based on the Work Safely Protocol for the period of transition back to office working. In meetings, events or training, the continued focus on hand and respiratory etiquette and adequate ventilation are all measures that may continue."

The document goes on to say that workplaces should continue to have Covid-19 plans in place, including for tracking contacts in case the public health advice changes.

"While public health and Government advice has changed, there remains a number of steps where continued implementation by employers and employees will contribute to preventing the spread of Covid-19 in workplaces.

"Maintaining these steps will also enable workplaces, employers and employees respond quickly should the public health advice change or should Covid-19 levels increase in the future."

On positive cases, the guidelines say that nothing has changed with "the key message remaining that a worker should not attend the workplace if they are displaying any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 or if they have a positive Covid-19 test."

The document says that masks should be used in crowded areas or where employees are sharing vehicles.