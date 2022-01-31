Employers urged to be cautious as workers return to offices and workplaces

Employers urged to be cautious as workers return to offices and workplaces
The Government document says that while social distancing and pod rules are no longer in effect, some of the previous guidance may be good practice. File Picture: iStock
Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 14:26

Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Employers have been urged to be cautious as workers return to offices and workplaces.

The Government today published its Transitional Protocol, a revision of the Work Safely Protocol which takes account of the recent changes to public health advice and guidance that people can return to workplaces.

However, the advice stresses that good hand and respiratory hygiene and continuing to avoid offices while sick should be the norm. It says that while social distancing and pod rules are no longer in effect, some of the previous guidance may be good practice.

"Employers may choose to maintain some of the practices or arrangements that were in place based on the Work Safely Protocol for the period of transition back to office working. In meetings, events or training, the continued focus on hand and respiratory etiquette and adequate ventilation are all measures that may continue."

The document goes on to say that workplaces should continue to have Covid-19 plans in place, including for tracking contacts in case the public health advice changes.

"While public health and Government advice has changed, there remains a number of steps where continued implementation by employers and employees will contribute to preventing the spread of Covid-19 in workplaces.

"Maintaining these steps will also enable workplaces, employers and employees respond quickly should the public health advice change or should Covid-19 levels increase in the future."

On positive cases, the guidelines say that nothing has changed with "the key message remaining that a worker should not attend the workplace if they are displaying any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 or if they have a positive Covid-19 test."

The document says that masks should be used in crowded areas or where employees are sharing vehicles.

Read More

New protocols unveiled for return to the office 

More in this section

Man charged in connection with €16k cocaine seizure in Midleton Man charged in connection with €16k cocaine seizure in Midleton
Bloody Sunday 50th anniversary President Higgins pays tribute to Bloody Sunday victims honoured through rights 'won at great cost' 
'Stark' EU report highlights precarious and worsening conditions for essential workers 'Stark' EU report highlights precarious and worsening conditions for essential workers
Honor Murphy and Karina Molloy. Picture: Collins Dublin

Member of Women of Honour Group left 'deflated' after meeting with Taoiseach

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices