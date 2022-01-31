Man charged in connection with €16k cocaine seizure in Midleton

A man has charged in connection with the seizure of €16,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Co Cork on Saturday.
As part of an ongoing operation targeting individuals involved in the sale and supply of drugs, officers attached to the Midleton District Drugs Unit, together with local Gardaí from Midleton Garda station, searched a man in his 20s on Saturday and discovered a quantity of cocaine in his possession.
Thereafter, he was arrested and brought to Midleton Garda station, where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
In a follow-up search at a property in Ballinacurra, drug paraphernalia and €16,000 worth of suspected cocaine were uncovered and seized by gardaí.
The arrested man has now been charged in relation to the seizure and is due to appear before Midleton District Court on Thursday, February 3.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.