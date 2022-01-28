Covid hospital figures at lowest level of 2022

The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen to its lowest level so far this year.

As of Thursday night, there are 678 people with the virus in Irish hospitals, a reduction of more than 20% on the previous week.

The number reached more than 1,000 earlier in the month during the peak of the Omicron wave.

There are 71 patients in intensive care units with the disease representing the lowest figure since October 2021.

Dr Denis McCauley, from the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) says the country is on the right track and believes the hospital figure will continue to decline.

The Omicron variant is very much more a community-based infection rather than a hospital-based infection," Dr McCauley said.

"I do think that it will continue to spread through the community.

"I think unfortunately that there will be a subgroup of the immunocompromised on the people who are vaccinated that will continue to go into hospital.

"I think it will continue to fall, but I think there will be a background sickness, a background, significant illness and a background death that will continue for a while."

D McCauley added: "At the present, the news is good and bar a new variant coming, I think we are on the right track."