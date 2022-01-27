Reduced public transport fares under consideration in a bid to boost numbers

Reduced public transport fares under consideration in a bid to boost numbers

People board a Dublin Bus on O'Connell St. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 21:29
Cianan Brennan

Sweeping fare reductions, including the prospect of free tickets for children, are among the incentives under consideration to encourage people back to public transport.

Despite the lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions last week, there remains concern about the numbers using public transport.

Addressing the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the National Transport Authority (NTA) said it is considering alternative flexible options for Taxsaver tickets to make it more attractive for workers who will be travelling to their offices less frequently due to new blended work arrangements.

Discounted fares for 19- to 23-year-olds were announced in the budget and are being worked on, while a "kids go free" measure is under consideration at the moment too.

BusConnects

The PAC also discussed the €2bn BusConnects revamp of bus services in Dublin, described as "deplorable" in some areas.

The NTA is the body responsible for the implementation of the project, which will see the entire bus network in the capital and its environs revamped into eight ‘spines’ and 16 core bus corridors. There are also expansion plans for other major cities, including Cork.

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA. Picture: Tom Honan/Julien Behal Photography.
Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA. Picture: Tom Honan/Julien Behal Photography.

NTA chief executive Anne Graham told the committee that two phases of the BusConnects network were completed in 2021, with a further three set for rollout in 2022. The two completed phases, the C and H spines, were criticised at the meeting by Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy. Her constituency of Leixlip in Kildare is served by the C spine.

“My experience with BusConnects is horrendous,” she said. “You say that two phases have been delivered successfully — they haven’t been.”

Success is not empty buses. Success is not people buying cars because there is no bus transport. The complaint I get most frequently is ‘why are you running empty buses?'.”

BusConnects, the largest overhaul of the capital’s bus services in a generation, has seen expenditure of €149.1m to date — split between route design and fleet investment.

The project is currently awaiting a Government decision on its preliminary business case, the NTA said, which, if granted, will see planning applications made for the system’s 16 core bus corridors.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie
Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Addressing Ms Graham, Ms Murphy said that she is “hugely disappointed” that there has not been an opportunity for the public to directly engage regarding BusConnects.

There is no point in me engaging with you, because I don’t get a response," she said. 

"I have found the whole process highly frustrating. I think you’d better get the H and C spine right before you roll the other ones out." 

The TD said while some parts of the C spine may work, others are “deplorable”.

Ms Graham said she was “very disappointed” to hear the criticism.

“It is difficult in terms of measuring success in Covid, because we know that only 50% of passengers are travelling at the moment,” she said. 

She said the empty buses Ms Murphy had noted “could be because of restrictions”.

“It is difficult to test a system when operating in abnormal conditions,” the NTA chief replied. “We will change in response to demand.”

Read More

NTA boss to say body has been 'significantly under-resourced'

More in this section

FRANCE-DEMO-DRUG-CANNABIS Firm's dismissal of driver who 'only inhaled joint a couple of times' deemed fair
Russian military exercises off coast of Ireland Russian ambassador asked to appear before Oireachtas committee
Brexit DUP exposing itself to ‘public ridicule’ with port checks threat – O’Neill
#transportPublic TransportBusConnectsPerson: Anne GrahamPerson: Catherine MurphyOrganisation: Public Accounts CommitteeOrganisation: PACOrganisation: NTA
<p>Chief executive of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association, Brendan Byrne, Russian Ambassador Yuri Filatov, and Chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, Patrick Murphy at the Russian Embassy in Dublin. Picture: Russia in Ireland/Twitter</p>

Fishermen given 'guarantee' of no disruption during Russian navy exercises

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices