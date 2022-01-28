Action needed 'at the highest level' to tackle sexual violence on college campuses

Government and higher education institutions have been urged to address sexual harassment and violence "at the highest level" after a landmark survey uncovered widespread evidence of such incidents on Irish college campuses.

More than 1,100 students disclosed experiences consistent with a description of rape, while 7% of those who answered questions on sexual violence said they had been forced into oral sex. A further 14% said they were subjected to oral sex while "incapacitated" and unable to give consent.

The findings were included in the first national survey on the experiences of staff and students of sexual violence and harassment on college campuses.

The National Women's Council said the findings are in line with earlier research and said higher education institutions need to act immediately, and this needs to be matched with Government funding for initiatives like consent workshops, bystander intervention programmes, and specialist support services.

Orla O’Connor, director of the National Women’s Council, said: "Sexual harassment and violence on campus are widespread and regular experiences for many students and staff.

We know that sexual harassment and violence have a serious impact on all aspects of the victim’s lives, and their trauma can be compounded by the response from an institution which is not fully prepared to offer adequate protection and support.”

Rape Crisis Network Ireland (RCNI) has also called on the Government to address gaps in sexual violence training.

RCNI executive director Cliona Saidléar said these gaps pose a risk of further harm and re-traumatisation for survivors.

Clíona Saidléar, executive director of Rape Crisis Network Ireland. File Picture

“The current situation of absent or uneven specialist sexual violence training is inequitable and does not serve either survivors or counsellors," she said.

“It challenges student counselling services and their partners in the community in providing counselling for survivors and reducing waiting lists.”

Launched last year by Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris, the national survey conducted by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) was open to all staff and students at higher education institutions.

A total of 11,417 responses, including more than 7,900 students and 3,500 staff, were then analysed by a team led by Pádraig MacNeela from NUI Galway.

Just over one in five students (22%) who reported being sexually harassed indicated that it happened while on campus, while 17% said it had happened to them during an activity related to their higher education institution, such as a club or society event, on placement or on a college trip.

Approximately one-third of staff members who took part said they had experienced sexist remarks.

More than half (52%) described being treated differently, and 47% reported being put down or condescended to because of gender.

Of the staff who responded to questions on sexual violence, the most common form of unwanted sexual contact reported was being touched in a way that made them feel uncomfortable (12%).

While it is positive that the majority of staff and students feel safe from sexual violence and harassment on campus, it is “very clear” there is a lot more work to do, said Marie Connolly of the Irish University Association (IUA).

Following events of recent weeks, we are very aware that sexual violence and harassment is a societal issue, and universities are very keen to play an active role in leading and influencing societal responses,” she said.

The Technological Higher Education Association (THEA) said it is fully committed to encouraging open conversation and tackling all aspects of sexual harassment.

Mr Harris labelled the findings as "deeply troubling".

He also praised the increase in awareness-raising and education at some institutions.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.