'People will be really upset' - Maternity visiting restrictions may be kept a while longer

Some restrictions on visiting maternity hospitals could remain until the end of February, maternity advocates have been told by the HSE.

Advocates, under the banner of Better Maternity Care, met with HSE representatives this afternoon to discuss when remaining limits will be lifted, especially for antenatal appointments.

“They told us there was an expectation created by the actions of the Government last week saying everything has reverted back. Healthcare has not reverted back and needs to transition back in a more slow process,” Linda Kelly, a Cork advocate said.

They were told infection prevention control units are working with the hospitals on this, she said.

“We agreed that our shared goal is to get back to pre-pandemic access in maternity hospitals, ideally by the end of February,” she said. “But it is going to be another couple of weeks before we see any guidance come out on that.”

Ms Kelly has been contacted this week by a number of couples whose baby is due in the next few weeks who were hoping all remaining restrictions would lift in time.

“People are going to be really upset,” she said. “There is certainly confusion out there. Lots of people think partners can go to antenatal appointments, lots of situations have been refused.”

The group has asked the HSE to make explicit reference to the pathway which allows women to make a written request for exemption for some restrictions. The HSE have been contacted for comment.

In Cork University Maternity Hospital partners can attend when a woman is “in established labour”, for the birth, for delivery by caesarean section and can stay “for some time” after the birth in the labour ward or theatre recovery area. One parent at a time can visit the neonatal intensive care unit at any time.

Temporary stricter restrictions for in-patient ward visiting are in place at University Maternity Hospital Limerick due to a Covid-19 outbreak. Other parts of the birth process continue to be open to nominated birth partners including early scans.

The maternity unit in University Hospital Waterford continues to have some restrictions in place. Birth partners can visit for the 12- and 20-week scans, emergency births, labour and childbirth as well as “other appointments that may be stressful or upsetting”.

Visiting restrictions are updated frequently on the HSE website.