Government 'confident' it will exceed 2022 housing targets

The Government has said it is "confident" it will exceed 2022 home-building targets.

The first quarterly progress report of the flagship Housing For All shows that during 2021, some 30,724 new homes were commenced — the highest since 2008.

In addition, over 39,000 planning permissions were granted in the 12 months to end of September last year.

Launched in September, it is the Government’s plan to 2030 and contains a range of actions and measures which aim to provide 33,000 social, affordable, cost rental, and private homes, on average, each year up to and including 2030.

The report also shows there has been a strong pick-up in the construction sector, with employment now close to pre-pandemic levels and an increase in construction apprenticeship registrations, which were up by over 40% compared to 2019.

Those figures have led the Government to say that it will "meet and very likely exceed" this year's 24,600 target for housing delivery, with a statement saying the report "shows significant progress towards the Government’s plan to increase the supply of housing to an average of 33,000 units per year".

The report says that of 213 actions outlined in the Housing for All document, a total of 123 have either been completed already or are being delivered on an ongoing basis.

These include:

The launch of Project Tosaigh, which aims to provide up to 5,000 cost rental and affordable units by accelerating sites planning permission has already been granted, but not yet activated;

More than 200 new staff approved for Local Authority housing delivery teams and 24 additional posts sanctioned for An Bord Pleanála;

The introduction of a zoned land tax;

Local authority home loan for those on middle or low incomes who cannot get sufficient funding from banks to buy or build;

A new large-scale residential developments planning process, as well as rent price increase caps and legislation for tenancies of indefinite duration;

The beginning of transferring state lands to the Land Development Agency.

However, the report acknowledges the recent uptick in homelessness and says much work needs to be done.

"The increase in homelessness figures seen in recent months is a serious concern for the Government.

While we have made significant improvements on the situation we were facing two years ago, when homelessness was at its highest, there is still a huge amount of work to be done.

It adds that the controversial plan to embark on investor tradeshows is continuing with "an initial mapping exercise of public and private funding partners ... completed".

The report says Irish bodies have been asked to make presentations on their experience of the funding systems.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the report shows the Government is on track to "reform the housing market".

"I’m happy to report that we’ve made good progress in building new homes and reform of our housing system.

"Recent figures show over 30,000 new housing commencements, the highest levels since 2008, and this gives me the confidence that we will not only meet, but exceed, our Housing for All targets this year."

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien said the Housing for All plan shows the Government is serious about tackling the housing crisis.

"I am encouraged by the positive trends in the data we have seen and my focus remains steadfast on delivering our Housing for All supply targets.“