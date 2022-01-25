Elaine Loughlin: Incentives may bring 40k houses into use

At least 40,000 vacant houses could easily be brought back into use if the Government comes up with substantial financial incentives.

That's the view of architect Mel Reynolds who estimates that there are now 137,000 vacant houses around the country.

Mr Reynolds, who is due before the Oireachtas Housing Committee today, will state that government policy to date has concentrated on new builds with limited results.

"The increase in supply of new housing has not been aimed at households, and there are still significant landbanks underutilised, much of which is state-owned or controlled. In addition to this there are extensive amounts of existing building stock, both residential and commercial, that could be brought back into use in a relatively short timescale," Mr Reynolds will tell the committee.

He will point to 2016 figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) which put the number of vacant properties at 183,312, or 9.1% of housing stock, when holiday homes were excluded.

This figures also excluded over-the-shop units and existing vacant commercial space in towns and cities, which the Government is now targeting with a number of planned initiatives. However, the number of vacant properties in 2016 had fallen by 46,736 when compared to statistics from 2011.

"Assuming this vacancy rate reduction continues at a similar pace from 2016-2022, the number of vacant dwellings in census 2022 could be in the region of 137,000, a 6.5% vacancy rate," Mr Reynolds is expected to say.

"This would suggest 40,000 existing dwellings could be brought back into stock in coming years if the correct initiatives were employed."

Maria Graham, Assistant Secretary in the planning division of the Department of Housing, will stress that there is a firm commitment to tackling vacancy and dereliction but will say it is important that the State "de-risks" projects for property owners.

While the provision of funding and clarity of regulation is important in tackling vacancy, she will say there are challenges.

"It is often riskier, involving more time, to refurbish than to build a new property. Furthermore, while it can appear more expensive to the individual than greenfield development, the costs of dereliction and vacancy in our cities, towns and villages are very high in societal terms.

"There is an important role for the State in seeking to de-risk many of these projects, to provide vision for towns, support pathfinder projects and provide encouragement and a one-stop-shop approach to guide people through the development process," she will tell the Committee in her opening statement.

Giulia Vallone, a senior architect with Cork County Council, will tell the committee that families need to be convinced of the benefits of choosing a town centre property rather than a semi-detached suburban house.

However, she will state that Ireland’s town centres do not have enough stock to be readily renovated at a scale to impact meaningfully on the housing crisis, so high-quality compact new development, such as large apartment blocks, must also be delivered in the centres.

She will also argue that local authorities should have architects employed specifically to deliver high-quality compact growth in historical towns.

The Week Ahead

Tuesday

With no final decision yet made on the 2022 State examinations, Sinn Féin is to bring forward a motion calling for a hybrid Leaving Certificate again this year. The Education Committee will also be discussing the wider issue of Leaving Cert reform.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will be up before the Dáil at 7.30pm, expect questions on his proposals to tackle vacant and derelict properties, social housing and the building projections for this year.

In the Upper House, senators will discuss climate and farming.

Sinn Féin's Louise O’Reilly has drafted legislation that would give survivors of domestic violence paid leave. Her Organisation of Working Time (Domestic Violence Leave) Bill would give survivors a statutory entitlement to 10 days' paid leave and will be discussed at the Committee for Children and Equality. It's among 30 committee meetings taking place this week.



Wednesday

The Labour party has a motion on the cost of living due to be debated from 10am before Leaders' Questions in the Dáil at 12pm. There will be statements on youth mental health in the afternoon.

After reporting a record-breaking year last year, the IDA will brief the Enterprise, Trade and Employment Committee on its strategy, targets and projections.



Thursday

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is up for an early morning grilling in the Dáil from 9am. In the afternoon there will be questions and answers on the National Broadband Plan.

The IFA will hold its AGM in Dublin's Mansion House with the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue due to brief the meeting of farmers.

Back In The Day





1907

January 26: JM Synge's Playboy of the Western World sparked a riot in the audience when it was first performed at the Abbey Theatre, Dublin. Days later when a number of men came before court, WB Yeats as a witness stated that from the first rise of the curtain there was an obviously organised attempt to prevent the play from being heard. "I did not hear six consecutive lines of the play last night owing it to noise," he told the court, pointing to the booing, stamping and shouting of the crowd.

1999

January 25: The Government descended into chaos over allegations that European Commissioner Pádraig Flynn received a £50,000 donation 10 years previously and that Taoiseach, Bertie Ahern, knew about it. In Brussels a "defiant" Mr Flynn said he would not be resigning: "It is business as usual, I have very important work to do in the coming weeks and months."





2011

January 26: Micheál Martin was elected leader of Fianna Fáil after the resignation of Brian Cowen. The new leader, who found himself having to appoint a new frontbench, deputy leader and director of elections, began with an apology. "I am sorry for the mistakes we have made as a party and that I made as a minister," he said.



1972

January 30: The British Army killed 13 civil rights demonstrators in Derry in what became known as Bloody Sunday. The words of Fr Edward Daly, a Bogiside parish priest were carried on the front page of the Cork Examiner: "The British Army should hang its head in shame after today's disgusting violence. They shot indiscriminately and everywhere around them without any provocation."

European Flag

There is still some doubt about the exact origin of the design for the European flag with a number of names being put forward over the years.

One such name is that of Gerard Slevin, who was born in Cork in 1919 and was chief herald of Ireland from 1954 to 1981. Invited by the Council of Europe to serve on an ad-hoc committee to propose designs for the flag, it has been claimed that Mr Slevin conceived and promoted the circle of stars on the blue background that we all can identify today.