Terminally-ill man ensuring his legacy lives on through music 

In 2019, Kevin Stanbury was involved in an accident that changed his life forever, leading to him becoming completely blind and being diagnosed with terminal cancer. Now, after much determination, he has written and recorded 10 songs for charity.

Kevin, who lives in Co Longford with his wife and two daughters, has released the 10 songs in a bid to raise funds for the mental health charity Pieta House.

Following an accident in the summer of 2019, while he was training for a charity cycle, Kevin was diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer and following subsequent surgery later that year, he suffered a cardiac arrest.

After he was taken back to theatre for the third time, he had emergency open-heart surgery, after which he was in a coma for five weeks.

He suffered two strokes and was put onto a ventilator. When he woke up, he was in a state of confusion and was completely blind. He had to relearn how to walk, swallow and feed himself.

The guitarist moved to Ireland from Newcastle in 1999 and has previously played in bands Loadasmoon and No Class.

When he returned home from hospital to his family, Kevin’s main goal was to get as physically fit as he could, with the second goal being to play his guitar again.

After much hard work and determination, he has successfully recorded 10 songs.

Along with a love for music, prior to the accident, Kevin was very active and enjoyed all things sports and fitness, from coaching his local soccer team to cycling in charity events.

While he can no longer take on fitness challenges for charity, he is determined to use his love for music to continue raising money while also ensuring that his music and legacy can live on.

“He wants to give back,” said his wife, Pearl who described Kevin as extremely motivated.

He was very keen on fitness. He cycled for charity. Anything for charity. If he cannot cycle, he wants to do something to give back.

“His music has been able to help him," said a family friend. "And he has obviously been able to express himself more with his music and he wants to be able to leave this behind and make sure that his music lives on and [he] is able to help other people."

After facing a difficult period, Kevin is determined to raise as much as he can for Pieta House through his music.

For more information and to donate, visit Kevin's Go Fund Me page.

His music is also available here.