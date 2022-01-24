Terminally-ill man ensuring his legacy lives on through music 

Terminally-ill man ensuring his legacy lives on through music 

Kevin Stanbury and his daughter Sophia. Kevin Stanbury has written and recorded ten songs in a bid to raise funds for Pieta House

Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 18:45
Maeve Lee

In 2019, Kevin Stanbury was involved in an accident that changed his life forever, leading to him becoming completely blind and being diagnosed with terminal cancer. Now, after much determination, he has written and recorded 10 songs for charity.

Kevin, who lives in Co Longford with his wife and two daughters, has released the 10 songs in a bid to raise funds for the mental health charity Pieta House.

Following an accident in the summer of 2019, while he was training for a charity cycle, Kevin was diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer and following subsequent surgery later that year, he suffered a cardiac arrest.

After he was taken back to theatre for the third time, he had emergency open-heart surgery, after which he was in a coma for five weeks.

He suffered two strokes and was put onto a ventilator. When he woke up, he was in a state of confusion and was completely blind. He had to relearn how to walk, swallow and feed himself. 

The guitarist moved to Ireland from Newcastle in 1999 and has previously played in bands Loadasmoon and No Class.

When he returned home from hospital to his family, Kevin’s main goal was to get as physically fit as he could, with the second goal being to play his guitar again.

After much hard work and determination, he has successfully recorded 10 songs.

Along with a love for music, prior to the accident, Kevin was very active and enjoyed all things sports and fitness, from coaching his local soccer team to cycling in charity events.

While he can no longer take on fitness challenges for charity, he is determined to use his love for music to continue raising money while also ensuring that his music and legacy can live on.

“He wants to give back,” said his wife, Pearl who described Kevin as extremely motivated.

He was very keen on fitness. He cycled for charity. Anything for charity. If he cannot cycle, he wants to do something to give back.

“His music has been able to help him," said a family friend. "And he has obviously been able to express himself more with his music and he wants to be able to leave this behind and make sure that his music lives on and [he] is able to help other people."

After facing a difficult period, Kevin is determined to raise as much as he can for Pieta House through his music.

For more information and to donate, visit Kevin's Go Fund Me page.

His music is also available here.

Read More

Applications open for a share of Late Late Toy Show's €6.6m in donations 

More in this section

Coronavirus 8,309 new Covid-19 cases confirmed
'We will forever cherish Luke': Mother sobs at inquest into newborn son's death 'We will forever cherish Luke': Mother sobs at inquest into newborn son's death
Mica homeowners Mortgage to rent relaxation will see more people in arrears stay in their homes
CharityfundraiserOrganisation: Pieta House
Terminally-ill man ensuring his legacy lives on through music 

‘The truth should be known’: Cambodian Covid camps shut as Irish man exposes dire conditions

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices