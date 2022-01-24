Applications open for a share of Late Late Toy Show's €6.6m in donations 

Groups that work with children can apply from today for a share of the phenomenal €6.6m raised in donations during and after The Late Late Toy Show.

The Community Foundation for Ireland, RTÉs partner in the appeal, has begun the process of turning the donations into grants supporting a range of local services.

In 2020, the first year of the appeal, an estimated 600,000 children and their families benefited from the money raised.

Groups across the country have been invited to apply for the grants from Monday onwards.

Dee Forbes, director general, RTÉ said they are thrilled that as a result of the public support for the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal, “many children’s lives will be improved".

“Some children’s lives are harder than others and we are confident that these grants will make a real difference in the lives of many children and families, in communities all around Ireland,” she added.

Funding distributed in two rounds

This year’s funding will be distributed through two rounds. The first has now opened and is inviting applications from community groups and organisations. It will provide grants of between €5,000 and €20,000.

Grants will be made under three thematic pillars: 'Addressing essential needs', 'improving wellbeing', and 'creativity and play'.

Voluntary, community, and charitable groups who wish to apply should check out details including criteria at www.communityfoundation.ie.

Applications for this round will remain open until February 18; the second round of grants will open on February 21.

Denise Charlton, chief executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland, said the opening of applications for the second RTÉ Toy Show Appeal is an important moment.

“It is when we re-capture the magic of an extraordinary Friday night and start turning it into actions on the ground which benefit hundreds of thousands of children and their families," Ms Charlton said.

"I would encourage community groups and organisations across the country to take time over the coming four weeks to carefully examine the application process and criteria, and if they are eligible to make an application,” she added.