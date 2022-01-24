Limerick council's CCTV failings brought into sharp focus by DPC probe 

The Data Protection Commission’s (DPC) landmark penalty for Limerick County Council over its use of CCTV in public places should serve as a wake up call for other local authorities and State bodies.

That is the key message of the man who delivered the investigation into Limerick — deputy commissioner and head of regulatory activity at the DPC Tony Delaney.

The council was given a €110,000 fine and reprimand, together with a requirement that all of its surveillance be either brought into compliance with data protection law or turned off entirely.

The implications for how the public sector uses surveillance technology should be stark, according to Mr Delaney.

Limerick’s 48 infringements covered 20 separate articles of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

“The key points were: No precision in terms of their cameras;, no joint controller agreements with the gardaí; no legal basis for ANPR [Automatic number-plate recognition]; no legal basis for monitoring of private dwellings, housing estates, and halting sites — the last in particular is quite worrying as it shows a serious flaw in decision-making,” Mr Delaney says.

“This will have knock-on effects. Those councils using cameras say for traffic management, and most of them don’t but some do, will have to pay attention,” he says.

“And there are other bodies, if the local authorities have failed, who could be made to feel very uncomfortable by this, who have to consider what legal basis they have for their use of cameras."

Because for agencies other than the gardaí, the legislation simply isn’t there.

Agencies working under the aegis of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) are one example he cites, with the example of estimated motorway travel times.

“Every time you see such a sign, it’s calculated by the car registration in front of you that has already done the journey. These cameras are measuring distance,” Mr Delaney says.

This is an example of ANPR, one of the key technologies which Limerick council was deemed to have gone totally overboard with.

ANPR is generally used by law enforcement to search for a certain passage of CCTV footage for the prosecution of criminal offences.

It is an invasive technology in terms of personal data, as it can be used to track people’s movements.

In the Limerick decision, the council was found to have no legal basis for its use of ANPR in 14 towns under its Smart CCTV Pilot Project.

Some, although not all, of those cameras were in fact authorised by the Garda Commissioner. Crucially, the ANPR was not. Nor is it likely to be in retrospect, according to Mr Delaney.

It would be very hard for the Garda Commissioner to justify its usage in towns and villages in Ireland.

“There may well be a need in city locations in terms of crime. But there has to be justification for such an intrusive system," Mr Delaney said.

"I looked at the cameras, I looked at the Limerick villages, these were not areas which were notorious in terms of criminality.”

Limerick’s “big issue” for the deputy commissioner was the fact it wasn’t using its 401 cameras as a retrospective evidence-gathering function.

It was monitoring them in real time via a third party; that’s real-time surveillance.

It was also both monitoring some cameras at the request of the gardaí, and even allowing them remote access to its control room.

“The big issue was the level and extent of real time monitoring."

It was never the idea that this would become the norm, it’s quite shocking that this is what they thought was the natural thing to do.

He stresses the council was at all times cooperative with the probe. The issue is one of ignorance of the law.

To date Limerick has only commented on the findings once, saying it is “currently examining” the decision and “reviewing its implications”.

How did they get it so wrong?

“You would have to ask them,” Mr Delaney says. “But they’ve been well aware since we began investigating in September 2018. I would have been very clear — something is seriously wrong here.”