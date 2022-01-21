Gardaí investigate after elderly man's body reportedly brought to Carlow post office

Gardaí investigate after elderly man's body reportedly brought to Carlow post office

“The services of the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested,” a garda spokesperson said.

Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 17:18
Sean Murray

Gardaí in Carlow have said they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly man in Carlow this morning.

A garda spokesperson said officers are investigating the death, which has been described as “unexplained”.

It’s understood the body of the man may have been brought to his local post office earlier today, before gardaí were informed of the death.

“The services of the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A post mortem will be conducted by the Office of the State Pathologist, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.”

More to follow...

More in this section

Image of unrecognisable person using pad of lined paper and ballpoint pen at office work station with laptop computer surrounded Two-thirds of online consumer reviews unreliable, EU research finds
Marbella Spain and Turkey high on travel wishlists as holiday bookings soar
Coronavirus - Mon Jan 3, 2022 Talk of pandemic being over is 'premature', warns virologist
Place: Carlow
Emergency Services Stock

Investigation under way after woman’s body found outside home in Donegal

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices