Gardaí investigate after elderly man's body reportedly brought to Carlow post office

Gardaí in Carlow have said they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly man in Carlow this morning.
A garda spokesperson said officers are investigating the death, which has been described as “unexplained”.
It’s understood the body of the man may have been brought to his local post office earlier today, before gardaí were informed of the death.
“The services of the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested,” a garda spokesperson said.
“A post mortem will be conducted by the Office of the State Pathologist, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.”