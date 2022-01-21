Pandemic driving 'new crisis' in under-pressure child mental health services

The pandemic has created a “new crisis” in child mental health services for an “already over-stretched” service, a review of the sector has found.

Between 2019 and 2020, there was a 66% increase in eating disorder admissions to paediatric hospitals, and 51% increase in admissions to child psychiatry units, the paper published in the Irish Medical Journal states.

Admissions for non-mental health issues went down during the pandemic for many illnesses but there was a 50% increase in outpatient clinics offered by mental health services, it found.

Ireland mirrored other countries in that children from deprived areas were more badly affected especially during the stricter and longer lockdowns. This was especially clear in referrals to emergency paediatric services.

The paper, written by Professor Fiona McNicholas, School of Medicine and Medical Science at University College Dublin and paediatric psychiatrist Dr Kieran Moore, said referrals to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) were already increasing before Covid hit.

Prof McNicholas wrote increased demand on CAMHS is “attributable to Covid-19 and associated restrictions on an already over-stretched services will create a new crisis”.

Increased demand

Referring to “disproportionate restrictions on their personal, social and academic life,” she called for “urgent action” for rising numbers of young people in need of help. The paper notes this increase is not just visible in hospitals as Bodywhys, the eating disorders association, is also seeing increased demand.

Prof McNicholas said it is not yet clear why eating habits were so affected, saying reasons suggested include the lack of sport and activities, limited access to grocery shopping, anxiety and the focus on cooking during lockdowns.

She also highlighted a critical shortage of staff to treat these young patients. Almost one-in-three psychiatry positions are vacant, with 20% vacant for over three years. Overall staffing for the sector is 58.1% below what was recommended in the Vision for Change policy from 2006.

She also refers to a pre-budget submission from Mental Health Reform which called for the government to invest €85m across mental health services.

She wrote the pandemic could bring an improved focus on mental health if the warning signs are heeded.

“Let us also hope that the unique needs of the young are no longer neglected. We all share a collective responsibility for this neglected cohort,” she said.