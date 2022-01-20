10% of motorists admit to driving after a night out while possibly being over blood-alcohol limit

10% of motorists admit to driving after a night out while possibly being over blood-alcohol limit

Anna Cullen of AA Ireland said that because each individual breaks down alcohol differently, the time period required for a person’s blood alcohol to return to the normal limit can vary significantly. File Picture: PA

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 07:53
Steven Heaney

Around 1 in 10 motorists admit they have driven the day after a night out over the past year while possibly being over the legal blood-alcohol limit.

According to a new survey from AA Ireland, a further 3% of people said they had travelled with someone who they believed was over the limit in the last 12 months.

16% of those who responded to the survey said they 'weren't sure' whether they had been in a car with someone who was over the limit or not over the same period.

"Many people associate drink-driving with this idea that someone goes on a night out, drinks alcohol and then drives home. 

"But, people might get up for work early the next morning and think they are okay to drive a vehicle, when they more than likely are not," said Anna Cullen of AA Ireland.

"They are not aware of the dangers posed by driving the next day while still over the limit.” 

Ms Cullen said that because each individual breaks down alcohol differently, the time period required for a person’s blood alcohol to return to the normal limit can vary significantly.

"Nothing will help you process the alcohol faster, only time. Our advice is simple: if you feel hungover, do not get behind the wheel. Wait or use alternative transport.” 

The AA’s survey also asked those who took part whether they would support recent proposals by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to publish details online of disqualified drivers.

The idea had been suggested as a means of discouraging potential road traffic offenders and reducing re-offending.

42% said they ‘strongly supported’ such a measure, while 34% said they ‘somewhat supported’ it.

26% of motorists said they did not support the proposal.

Asked whether the possibility of an online drink-driving offence register would affect their own driving, 69% said it would have no impact because they “never drink drive anyway.” Just under one-fifth (19%) said that it would affect their behaviour, and 12% said they were unsure.

While RSA research into the feasibility and potential effectiveness of this approach, found only minimal evidence to support its introduction, the agency did say there may be some merit in considering such a measure for commercial vehicle drivers.

Read More

Calls made for 12km/h speed limits on e-scooters

More in this section

Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus Covid-19: Further 12,138 cases confirmed as 52 more deaths notified
Price of fixing defective schools has exceeded original building cost of €160m Price of fixing defective schools has exceeded original building cost of €160m
Concerns Stardust inquest may sit without jury Concerns Stardust inquest may sit without jury
Drink-drivingroad safetyOrganisation: AA IrelandOrganisation: Road Safety Authority
<p>Helen Martin, CEO of the Charities Regulator.</p>

Regulator to 'monitor charities on a proactive basis' under new strategy

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices