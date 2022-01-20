10% of motorists admit to driving after a night out while possibly being over blood-alcohol limit

Around 1 in 10 motorists admit they have driven the day after a night out over the past year while possibly being over the legal blood-alcohol limit.

According to a new survey from AA Ireland, a further 3% of people said they had travelled with someone who they believed was over the limit in the last 12 months.

16% of those who responded to the survey said they 'weren't sure' whether they had been in a car with someone who was over the limit or not over the same period.

"Many people associate drink-driving with this idea that someone goes on a night out, drinks alcohol and then drives home.

"But, people might get up for work early the next morning and think they are okay to drive a vehicle, when they more than likely are not," said Anna Cullen of AA Ireland.

"They are not aware of the dangers posed by driving the next day while still over the limit.”

Ms Cullen said that because each individual breaks down alcohol differently, the time period required for a person’s blood alcohol to return to the normal limit can vary significantly.

"Nothing will help you process the alcohol faster, only time. Our advice is simple: if you feel hungover, do not get behind the wheel. Wait or use alternative transport.”

The AA’s survey also asked those who took part whether they would support recent proposals by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to publish details online of disqualified drivers.

The idea had been suggested as a means of discouraging potential road traffic offenders and reducing re-offending.

42% said they ‘strongly supported’ such a measure, while 34% said they ‘somewhat supported’ it.

26% of motorists said they did not support the proposal.

Asked whether the possibility of an online drink-driving offence register would affect their own driving, 69% said it would have no impact because they “never drink drive anyway.” Just under one-fifth (19%) said that it would affect their behaviour, and 12% said they were unsure.

While RSA research into the feasibility and potential effectiveness of this approach, found only minimal evidence to support its introduction, the agency did say there may be some merit in considering such a measure for commercial vehicle drivers.