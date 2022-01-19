Foley to bring strategy to Cabinet on school bullying

Foley to bring strategy to Cabinet on school bullying

The minister for education recently asked her department to review the action plan on bullying and the anti-bullying procedures for primary and post-primary schools 2013.

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
Aoife Moore

Education Minister Norma Foley is to bring a memo to Cabinet today on an overhaul of the strategy for dealing with bullying in schools.

Ms Foley recently asked her department to review the action plan on bullying and the anti-bullying procedures for primary and post-primary schools 2013.

The review is to reflect the significant developments and relevant research since 2013, specifically in the areas of cyberbullying and gender identity bullying.

Detailed considerations are to be given to recommendations contained in the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Education, Further and Higher Education Report on School Bullying and the Impact on Mental Health published in August 2021.

A steering group will be established immediately to lead the review and school inspectors in the first term of the current school year will be charged with obtaining evidence of the type of bullying that is happening and identifying successful approaches.

Also at cabinet today, Leo Varadkar will bring the general scheme of a new bill to ensure transparency around tips in the hospitality industry.

The Tánaiste's new legislation would see restaurants and other outlets clearly tell customers how both card and cash tips, gratuities and service charges are distributed among staff.

Mr Varadkar, who is also employment minister, said previously the aim of the Payment of Wages (Amendment) (Tips and Gratuities) Bill is to bring clarity to both staff and customers on just where the money paid goes.

The new law will strengthen the rights of employees, prohibiting the use of tips and gratuities — but not service charges — to make up contractual rates of pay.

Trade union Unite, which represents workers in the hospitality sector, met with Mr Varadkar to discuss the union’s concerns around the proposed tips legislation.

Unite described the hour-long meeting as constructive. It stressed to the Tánaiste and his officials that "Government now had an opportunity to ring-fence tips for the benefit of workers". 

It said robust legislation would increase public confidence in the sector as it prepares to emerge from the pandemic.

As well as meeting today, Cabinet will meet again on Friday to discuss the latest Nphet recommendations.

Read More

Lack of complaints mechanism a 'major gap' in plan for online regulator

More in this section

File photo Gabriel Scally: North and Republic must harmonise Covid-19 response. Two approaches to coronavirus testing and contac Gabriel Scally to carry out 'final' progress review of CervicalCheck recommendations
Junior Minister 'trapped' by man in office for 40 minutes Junior Minister 'trapped' by man in office for 40 minutes
Blurred emergency room with walking staff, unfocused background Covid-19: Further 11,683 confirmed cases, 979 in hospital and 93 in ICU
Education#BullyingPerson: Norma Foley
<p>Nikita Twomey was last seen at around 6pm on Friday night in Dublin 8, wearing a black North Face jacket, a cream jumper and pink tracksuit bottoms</p>

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing girl in Dublin

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices