Donegal gardaí appeal for witnesses after body found in Buncrana laneway

Gardaí in Donegal have issued an appeal for information after a man's body was found on Friday evening.
The man in his 50s, named locally as former school caretaker John Kelly, was found lying in a laneway at Knockalla Drive in Buncrana shortly after 7pm.
A post mortem has been completed, but Gardai have not released details "for operational reasons".
However, gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who was in the local area between 6.30pm and 8pm on Friday.
They have appealed for members of the public to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540.
Investigations are ongoing.