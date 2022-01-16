Donegal gardaí appeal for witnesses after body found in Buncrana laneway

Donegal gardaí appeal for witnesses after body found in Buncrana laneway

The scene where a man on his fifties was found dead at an estate in Buncrana in North Donegal. Picture: Newspix

Sun, 16 Jan, 2022 - 11:00
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Donegal have issued an appeal for information after a man's body was found on Friday evening.

The man in his 50s, named locally as former school caretaker John Kelly, was found lying in a laneway at Knockalla Drive in Buncrana shortly after 7pm.

A post mortem has been completed, but Gardai have not released details "for operational reasons".

However, gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who was in the local area between 6.30pm and 8pm on Friday.

They have appealed for members of the public to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Vicky Phelan: I used to run 4-5 times a week with keys between my fingers Vicky Phelan: I used to run 4-5 times a week with keys between my fingers
Confetti Balloons A10 One winner of tonight's record-breaking €19.06m Lotto jackpot
'It's beyond words for any of us' - Parish priest on Tullamore's grief over Ashling Murphy killing 'It's beyond words for any of us' - Parish priest on Tullamore's grief over Ashling Murphy killing
<p>The capped jackpot has been rolling since June 9 equalling 62 games in total without a winner.</p>

Record-breaking €19m Lotto ticket sold in Mayo

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices