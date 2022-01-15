Ireland united in sorrow and anger at vigils for Ashling Murphy

Ashling Murphy’s heartbroken family held each other in grief as they walked towards the canal bank where their precious daughter was murdered.

Gardaí flanked the family as they stood metres from where she died violently. Hundreds of people gathered nearby, watching on in mute sorrow.

Among flickering candles and silent tears, her father Ray Murphy played the banjo for his daughter's favourite song, Sweet Sixteen.

Chinese lanterns were released into the darkened sky.

Mr Murphy was joined by his bandmates from Best Foot Forwardand local priests Fr Patrick O'Byrne and Fr Declan Thompson led prayers for the grieving.

Staff members from Cork City Hall vaccination centre light a candle and raise a torch during a vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy.

Ashling's mother Kathleen and the couple's two surviving children, Cathal and Amy, attended the event, with Ashling's boyfriend Ryan and dozens of extended family.

Local woman Mary Daly had called for the vigil at Cappincur to show solidarity with the family.

“We feel honoured to have the family out here,” Ms Daly said. "It was so emotional."

Across town, people poured in their thousands into Tullamore Town Park to remember.

They said the school teacher, renowned musician and respected sportswoman, had left an indelible impression in her short life.

Ms Murphy, 23, was the person parents dream their children will become. Universally loved and respected, clever, kind, fun and hugely talented.

A very upset young girl at the vigil to remember Ashling Murphy outside Leinster House this afternoon.National Womens Council held a vigil to remember Ashling Murphy and to support all who knew and loved her outside Dail Eireann. Picture: Gareth Chaney / Collins Photos

A group of her school friends mourned the cruel loss.

“She was loved by so many people,” Katie Dunne said.

“She gave everybody a chance. She never had a bad day or never showed it.”

“She had a contagious smile,” another school friend said. “And she was very cheeky. She called everyone 'missus'.”

Other friends played traditional music in her memory, their melodies filling the park with the sounds she had loved so much.

Women outside Dail Eireann in Dublin this afternoon, as the National Women's Council of Ireland hold a vigil for Ashling Murphy, who was fatally assaulted in Tullamore earlier this week. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

One musician and friend, Helen Brady, said the local music scene will never be the same.

“She should still be here, playing with us tonight. She was such a prominent person on the Fleadh [Cheoil] scene. She was easily one of the most talented fiddle players I ever met."

Claire Brennan, a former music student of Ms Murphy’s, who also played at the vigil, said: “I learned so much from Ashling. She was such a vibrant person. She made such an impact on so many people in her short life.”

People read poems written in her honour, both angry and heartbroken at her brutal murder.

Grace Corrigan, a friend of Ashling Murphy, speaking outside Dail Eireann in Dublin this afternoon, as the National Women's Council of Ireland hold a vigil for Ashling Murphy, who was fatally assaulted in Tullamore earlier this week. Pictureh: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

They gathered beneath the bare, sleeping trees, their candles flickering warmly through the cold January dusk. Some cried, others bowed their heads in prayer or sorrow. Mothers pushed buggies and clutched babies, others held flowers and candles.

"The whole community is dazed. We’re here to show our support and solidarity with her family,” Kate Power said.

“Everyone is reeling and very fearful to go walking now. My daughter is here with friends and I warned her not to leave the park on her own. There’s fear in the community now."

Candles are pictured after a vigil in memory of Aisling Murphy in Tullamore town Park, County Offaly. Picture: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Representatives from local groups, united in their grief, shared messages of solidarity and hope.

“We need to be together. We need to support one another in this dark time,” local priest, Father Joe Gallagher, told the crowd of some 8,000 people.

Thousands more gathered in vigils for Ashling in Dublin and all over the country.

As dusk became darkness, countless candles pierced the gloom in parks and squares and canal banks all over the country as Ireland joined together to mourn a murdered daughter.