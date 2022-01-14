Vigils for Ashling Murphy take place nationwide

Vigils are being held in several locations across the country this Friday in memory of Ashling Murphy, the 23-year-old Tullamore teacher murdered this week while out jogging.

Huge crowds have gathered in locations such Tullamore and Dublin as it's understood a new male suspect has been identified as part of the murder investigation.

The previous suspect, a man in his 40s, was released yesterday and has been "eliminated from Garda enquiries”.

A huge crowd of mourners pictured this evening at a vigil for Ashling Murphy at Tullamore Town Park... Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Outside Leinster House at the vigil organised by the National Women's Council, women held candles in silence in memory of Ms Murphy while a friend spoke fondly of her to the crowd.

"We grew up playing music together," Grace said to the crowd of thousands, adding she had "loads of fond memories with her".

"Sitting up on a high stool eating a packet of King crisps and drinking Coke from the glass bottle, just waiting to go into the tin whistle lesson."

She added that Ms Murphy's family "meant so much to her".

Speaking of growing up, Grace said that Ms Murphy would always "take it easy" at fleadhs "as she always had a competition - she was at that level".

A vigil of over 500 people in memory of Ashling Murphy was held in The Square in Tralee Co Kerry today . People attending were asked to bring a candle. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

"You'd look over at her during a session and she'd give you a big wink, and an even bigger smile on her face," Grace continued.

"Just so happy all the time, she'd lift you up. If she asked you how you were, she genuinely cared for the answer."

An emotional atmosphere ensued as Ms Murphy's friends gathered to play trad music at the gates of Leinster House.

In her grief-strocken home of Tullamore, those who knew Ms Murphy gathered to put together a heart-shaped collection of candles and flowers is gathered at the vigil at Tullamore’s Town Park.

Elsewhere, vigils are set to get underway in the following locations:

A walk will take place in Cork city at the Atlantic Pond (Páirc Uí Chaoimh side) and looping back along the Marina, on Saturday from 9.30am.

In Limerick, a vigil will take place at Arthur’s Quay Park today from 6pm.

In Waterford, there will be a vigil at the People’s Park today from 6pm.

In Clonmel, people will gather at the Main Guard today from 6pm.

In Carlow, people will gather at The Fountain today from 6pm.

Many other events are also scheduled for the coming days.