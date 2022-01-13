'Distressed' women ran to nearest house for phone after witnessing fatal attack

“Living in a nightmare” is how horrified locals describe the morning after local primary school teacher and respected musician Ashling Murphy was brutally murdered.

Still reeling from the horror of what unfolded hours earlier just metres from his home, Tommy Martin said the two females who witnessed the brutal attack ran to his door “in a distressed state” for help at about 4pm yesterday.

“A young girl I know, she ran in and asked if she could use the phone. She said a girl was being assaulted on the canal line. She and a friend were out jogging.

“They had seen it happen.

“They had no phone. She made a call on the landline to the gardaí and she left.” It is understood witnesses passed the horrifying scene on the opposite side of the canal before running for help.

“I’m devastated. I’m here since 1979 and I’ve never seen anything like it. I’m gutted. She [Ms Murphy] was doing everything right.

“Something has to be done regarding assaults on women.

“My heart goes out [to the family]. I have two daughters myself.

“It will take a long time to get the confidence back.”

Ms Murphy, a renowned local fiddle player described as "beautiful, kind and very talented", was killed on Fiona’s Way, a stretch of canal named after another murdered young woman, Fiona Pender, who disappeared more than 25 years ago.

Locals still remember Ms Pender and Mr Martin said Ms Murphy’s death will cut an equally deep, painful scar in the community.

Carthage Keyes speaks about the talented musician and teacher Ashling Murphy who was murdered near his home in Tullamore.