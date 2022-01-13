'Distressed' women ran to nearest house for phone after witnessing fatal attack

'Distressed' women ran to nearest house for phone after witnessing fatal attack

Members of the public lay flowers at the scene near the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy that occurred at about 4pm on Wednesday along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly. Picture: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 13:26
Liz Dunphy

 “Living in a nightmare” is how horrified locals describe the morning after local primary school teacher and respected musician Ashling Murphy was brutally murdered.

Still reeling from the horror of what unfolded hours earlier just metres from his home, Tommy Martin said the two females who witnessed the brutal attack ran to his door “in a distressed state” for help at about 4pm yesterday.

“A young girl I know, she ran in and asked if she could use the phone. She said a girl was being assaulted on the canal line. She and a friend were out jogging.

“They had seen it happen.

“They had no phone. She made a call on the landline to the gardaí and she left.” It is understood witnesses passed the horrifying scene on the opposite side of the canal before running for help.

“I’m devastated. I’m here since 1979 and I’ve never seen anything like it. I’m gutted. She [Ms Murphy] was doing everything right.

“Something has to be done regarding assaults on women.

“My heart goes out [to the family]. I have two daughters myself.

“It will take a long time to get the confidence back.” 

Ms Murphy, a renowned local fiddle player described as "beautiful, kind and very talented", was killed on Fiona’s Way, a stretch of canal named after another murdered young woman, Fiona Pender, who disappeared more than 25 years ago.

Locals still remember Ms Pender and Mr Martin said Ms Murphy’s death will cut an equally deep, painful scar in the community.

Carthage Keyes speaks about the talented musician and teacher Ashling Murphy who was murdered near his home in Tullamore.

Read More

‘When are we allowed to feel safe?’: Shock following killing of Ashling Murphy

More in this section

Two in hospital following 'public order incident' at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre Two in hospital following 'public order incident' at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre
Man held after brutal daylight killing of teacher Ashling Murphy (23) Man held after brutal daylight killing of teacher Ashling Murphy (23)
Drugs Illustration Drug trends under scrutiny after third seizure of new synthetic stimulant
#Violence against women
'Distressed' women ran to nearest house for phone after witnessing fatal attack

Record €19m Lotto jackpot ‘will be won’ on Saturday

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices