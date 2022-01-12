Property owners urged to pay Local Property Tax ahead of today’s deadline

Property owners urged to pay Local Property Tax ahead of today’s deadline

Tuesday saw 5,000 calls made to the LPT helpline. Picture: Pexels

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 12:31
Caitlín Griffin

The head of Revenue’s Local Property Tax (LPT) branch has urged property owners to pay ahead of Wednesday’s 5pm deadline.

Katie Clair has warned property owners to ensure they have submitted an updated valuation for their property as there are about 200,000 people who have paid or have arranged payments, but have not submitted an updated valuation in their September return.

"We believe that many of these owners do not realise that they have not met their obligations," Ms Clair told RTÉ’S Morning Ireland.

The easiest way to immediately submit a revised valuation is online, Ms Clair said, adding since the process of revaluing properties for LPT began in September, almost 86,000 items of correspondence have been received.

Tuesday saw 5,000 calls made to the LPT helpline.

Ms Clair said that property owners paying in full by cash, cheque, debit and credit card should make their payment, "so if you haven't paid or made arrangements to pay, you should do so today by 5pm".

Payments can be made online through Revenue's 'My Account', RoS or the LPT portal.

"You still have the option to pay in a phased basis, through deduction at source of your salary or your pension," she added, although it might be too late for the January payrolls, so the payments will be spread over 11 months instead of 12.

For those who may need more time to pay, property owners can select the annual debit instruction option, meaning the payment will not be deducted from your account until March 21.

"If you need help or you want assistance in making the payment you can call us at 01-738 3626."

Ms Clair also reminded people that property owners are obliged to provide the correct valuation.

"Once that valuation can be backed up by documentation, be it a valuation or recent sales prices in your area that would be acceptable to Revenue,” she said.

Read More

Local Property Tax: Why do I need to revalue my property and how do I do it?

More in this section

New craft shops and salmon smokehouse set for Mallow Castle  New craft shops and salmon smokehouse set for Mallow Castle 
CC CABINET MEETING Antigen test portal a 'positive step in the right direction', says Donnelly
Covid Test Concerns raised over easing of close contact rules
Local Property Tax
Property owners urged to pay Local Property Tax ahead of today’s deadline

Search at scene of fatal crash as fears another passenger involved

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices