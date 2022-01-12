Property owners urged to pay Local Property Tax ahead of today’s deadline

The head of Revenue’s Local Property Tax (LPT) branch has urged property owners to pay ahead of Wednesday’s 5pm deadline.

Katie Clair has warned property owners to ensure they have submitted an updated valuation for their property as there are about 200,000 people who have paid or have arranged payments, but have not submitted an updated valuation in their September return.

"We believe that many of these owners do not realise that they have not met their obligations," Ms Clair told RTÉ’S Morning Ireland.

The easiest way to immediately submit a revised valuation is online, Ms Clair said, adding since the process of revaluing properties for LPT began in September, almost 86,000 items of correspondence have been received.

Tuesday saw 5,000 calls made to the LPT helpline.

Ms Clair said that property owners paying in full by cash, cheque, debit and credit card should make their payment, "so if you haven't paid or made arrangements to pay, you should do so today by 5pm".

Payments can be made online through Revenue's 'My Account', RoS or the LPT portal.

"You still have the option to pay in a phased basis, through deduction at source of your salary or your pension," she added, although it might be too late for the January payrolls, so the payments will be spread over 11 months instead of 12.

For those who may need more time to pay, property owners can select the annual debit instruction option, meaning the payment will not be deducted from your account until March 21.

"If you need help or you want assistance in making the payment you can call us at 01-738 3626."

Ms Clair also reminded people that property owners are obliged to provide the correct valuation.

"Once that valuation can be backed up by documentation, be it a valuation or recent sales prices in your area that would be acceptable to Revenue,” she said.