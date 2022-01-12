Search at scene of fatal crash as fears another passenger involved

A search is now being carried out at the scene of a fatal road traffic crash in Co Clare amid concerns that there may have been a passenger in one of the cars involved.
It’s feared that another person was possibly in the vehicle in which a man in his 20s was fatally injured in a two-car collision at Ballinahinch on the R352 Ennis to Scarriff road at 5.45am today.
Once Gardaí received information that there could be a person missing the area, officers and fire crews from Scarriff station promptly commenced a search of the roadside and local lands.
Gardaí are also attempting to make contact with the person in an effort to establish whether they were in the car.
It’s feared the passenger may have suffered an injury that could have left them confused. If the person left the vehicle, they could be wandering in a disoriented state in the area.
Fire crews initially began to search roadside ditches and nearby lands using handheld thermal imaging cameras.
Gardaí also sought assistance from Clare Civil Defence who dispatched a drone team to the area. A Civil Defence team has launched a drone and is conducting a search of a wide area around the scene.