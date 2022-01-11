Man arrested after €488,000 in cash seized in Dublin 

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized almost half a million euro in cash.

The seizure was made in the course of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime.

On Monday evening, gardaí intercepted a heavy goods vehicle that exited the Port Tunnel at Dublin Port.

In the course of the search of the vehicle, cash totalling €488,000 was located and seized.

On Tuesday, in the course of the relevant investigation, personnel from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) arrested a 34-year-old man.

He is currently detained, pursuant to the provisions of section 50 of Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Mountjoy Garda Station.

“The outcome of this operation today reflects the fact that, in 2022, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau will continue to prioritise the targeting of assets that are believed to be proceeds of crime, with a view to seizing the assets and initiating prosecutions in relation to those suspected to be engaged in money laundering and associated offences,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland, head of bureau at the GNDOCB.

Gardaí said that the investigation is ongoing.