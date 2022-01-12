Minimum wage employees are working less but earning more

Minimum wage employees are working less but earning more

The hours worked by employees on the minimum wage fell by almost one hour per week — but increases in the minimum wage were sufficient to offset any earnings loss. Stock picture 

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 01:56
Eoin English

Workers on the minimum wage are earning more and working about an hour less per week than they did three years ago, a new study has found.

From 2016 to 2018, the minimum wage has increased three times — from €8.65 to €9.55 per hour. 

The ESRI conducted a study, funded by the Low Pay Commission, to examine the cumulative effect of these minimum wage increases on the hours worked. 

Drop in hours offset by rise in hourly pay 

The findings show that, over the same period, the hours worked by employees on the minimum wage fell by almost one hour per week but the minimum wage increases were large enough to offset any earnings loss due to the reduced hours.

The effect on hours worked was greater for employees in certain sectors. Those in the “industry” sector, mainly manufacturing workers, saw a reduction of three hours per week over the 2016 to 2018 period.  Likewise, those working in accommodation and food saw a reduction of 2.5 hours per week. 

Report author, Paul Redmond, said that, as the minimum wage increases, it is important that the impacts on employment are monitored: 

Our research has found a small reduction in hours worked among all minimum wage employees following three recent minimum wage increases. 

"However, those working in manufacturing and in accommodation and food experienced a larger reduction in hours," he added.  

"Despite this, the minimum wage increases appear to be large enough to offset any decline in earnings due to working fewer hours.” 

Increasing understanding of the impact of pay increases

Ultan Courtney, chairperson of the Low Pay Commission, said the report will increase our knowledge and understanding of the impact and effects of increases in the national minimum wage. 

"I am pleased to note that the report finds that the average minimum wage worker was financially better off as a result of increases in the national minimum wage, with the increases recommended by the Low Pay Commission large enough to offset any effects of reduced hours," he said.

Read More

One in five earning less than living wage in Ireland

More in this section

Truck Fuel Protest Covid spread leads to temporary relaxation of driving and resting time rules
Government accused of steering the surge in prices of used cars  Government accused of steering the surge in prices of used cars 
Budget 2010 - Ireland ‘Political leadership’ needed for Ireland to reach climate goals, politicians hear
Minimum WageincomesPrecarityPerson: Paul RedmondPerson: Ultan CourtneyOrganisation: ESRIOrganisation: Low Pay Commission
<p>The money was seized after gardaí intercepted a heavy goods vehicle that exited the Port Tunnel at Dublin Port. </p>

Man arrested after €488,000 in cash seized in Dublin 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices