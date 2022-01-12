Defence Forces chefs struggling to give troops three meals a day for €4.20 

Napoleon famously declared an army marches on its stomach so he would not be impressed that Irish military chefs must battle to prepare three meals per day for just €4.20 per person.

That is roughly €2 per day less than is given to feed an inmate in the country's prisons.

Furthermore, the Government has stipulated that €6.30 per day be given for rations to those serving with the Naval Service on the life-saving Mediterranean Sea migrant rescue missions.

The United Nations maintains the daily ration for such vital military operations should be €10.50.

As the cost of food continues to rise, PDForra, which represents enlisted members, is to raise the issue with military chiefs and senior officials from the Department of Defence.

PDForra general secretary Gerard Guinan said his association intends to highlight the rising cost of food and the increasing difficulties that chefs across the Defence Forces have in attempting to feed personnel on the current daily ration budget.

“It’s not right that members of the Defence Forces, who have no option but to avail of rations provided by the authorities will have to make do with less because of set ration allowances, or that the quality of the food will have to suffer,” Mr Guinan said.

“Defence Force chefs take great pride in their work and it's becoming increasingly difficult for them to reach the high standards they set themselves,” he added.

PDForra president Mark Keane, a Naval Service petty officer chef, said increasing strain is being put on his counterparts to deliver decent food with such a poor daily allowance.

“Our members, just like many households across the country, have seen the spiralling cost of even the most basic foodstuffs," Mr Keane said.

"Naturally, this has placed a strain on chefs within the Defence Forces, who are left trying to provide meals of the highest standards despite the increase in food, whilst being constrained financially by the meagre allowance awarded to feed the nation's soldiers, aircrews and sailors,” he added.