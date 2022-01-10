Man killed in Co Down remembered as ‘one in a trillion’

Man killed in Co Down remembered as 'one in a trillion'

Family and friends carry the coffin of Aidan Mann from his funeral (Peter Morrison/PA)

Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 18:16
Rebecca Black, PA

A man who was killed in a street attack in Co Down has been remembered by his brother as “one in a trillion”.

Aidan Mann, 28, a tattoo artist also known as Zen Black, was laid to rest in his home town of Bangor on Monday, a week after the fatal assault in Downpatrick.

A humanist funeral service was held as a celebration of his life.

The service, which featured several of Mr Mann’s favourite songs, heard of his love of art and of boats as well as creating murals.

Forensic officers at the scene of the attack in Downpatrick (Liam McBurney/PA)

His younger brother, Lewis, told mourners there were “absolutely no words” to describe his sibling.

“I’m very good with words but I can’t find the words for Aidan.

“You say people are one in a million – Aidan was one in a trillion,” he said.

He was my protector, he was my older brother … we did so much together and we had so much planned together.

“I told everyone I knew – didn’t care whether they liked tattoos or not – that Aidan was the best tattooist in Northern Ireland.

“I am so proud of him. He was a big, gentle soul … this didn’t need to happen.

“He was the best person on the face of the Earth.”

