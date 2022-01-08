Sinéad O'Connor pays tribute to son, 17, who died tragically 

Sinéad O’Connor has paid an emotional tribute to her son Shane after he died in tragic circumstances.

Shortly after midnight, the singer posted a tribute to the 17-year-old on the Twitter page, Sinéad The 1 and Only.

Ms O'Connor said that her son, with former partner musician Donal Lunny, was the “light of her life” and and "the lamp of my soul."

My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace: — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 8, 2022

A photo of her son was shared and she dedicated the Bob Marley song Ride natty ride to him saying; “This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”

A missing person’s alert was issued by gardaí on Thursday for Shane O’Connor. On Saturday morning, Gardaí said the missing person appeal had been stood down following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday.

Singer, songwriter and journalist Sinéad, 55, who changed her name to Shuhada' Davitt in 2018 has been married four times and has four children.

Shane’s father, Donal Lunny, is one of Ireland's most admired traditional musicians and has played in Planxty, The Bothy Band, and Moving Hearts

Attempts to contact the singer’s representatives were made but no response was received.