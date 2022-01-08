Sinéad O'Connor pays tribute to son, 17, who died tragically 

Sinéad O'Connor pays tribute to son, 17, who died tragically 

Shortly after midnight on Friday a tweet was posted on the Twitter page Sinéad The 1 and Only claiming that her 17-year-old son with former partner musician Donal Lunny had died.

Sat, 08 Jan, 2022 - 10:12
Sarah Slater

Sinéad O’Connor has paid an emotional tribute to her son Shane after he died in tragic circumstances.

Shortly after midnight, the singer posted a tribute to the 17-year-old on the Twitter page, Sinéad The 1 and Only.

Ms O'Connor said that her son, with former partner musician Donal Lunny, was the “light of her life” and and "the lamp of my soul."

A photo of her son was shared and she dedicated the Bob Marley song Ride natty ride to him saying; “This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.” 

A missing person’s alert was issued by gardaí on Thursday for Shane O’Connor. On Saturday morning, Gardaí said the missing person appeal had been stood down following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday.

Singer, songwriter and journalist Sinéad, 55, who changed her name to Shuhada' Davitt in 2018 has been married four times and has four children.

Shane’s father, Donal Lunny, is one of Ireland's most admired traditional musicians and has played in Planxty, The Bothy Band, and Moving Hearts

Attempts to contact the singer’s representatives were made but no response was received.

