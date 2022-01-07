People asked to wear green to support assault victim Alanna Quinn Idris at vigil

The family of the teenage girl assaulted in west Dublin over a week ago are asking people to wear something green tomorrow at a vigil organised by the local community.

The gesture is to "show support" for Alanna Quinn Idris, who suffered serious injuries, including to an eye, in the attack. The event is being held at 11am at the Ballyfermot Civic Centre, near where the 17-year-old was set upon.

The incident took place on Thursday night of last week after she and a friend, who was also injured, got off a bus as they returned home from an evening spent in the nearby Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Alanna was hospitalised for a number of days and is expected to be seen by doctors again next week in relation to her eye, which the family fear she may lose sight in. The incident sparked outrage locally as well as support and sympathy for the family.

A GoFundMe account that was set up for Alanna and her friend only five days ago has attracted almost €90,000 from over 3,400 people. One anonymous person donated €5,000.

A local councillor involved in organising the vigil, in partnership with the family, said the attack should be a turning point for society, in making communities safer, particularly for young people.

“The attack that took place last Thursday in Ballyfermot was ferocious,” said Sinn Féin Cllr Daithi Doolan, representing the Ballyfermot/Drimnagh constituency.

“This needs to be a wake-up call for everyone. This needs to be a turning point in how young people, in particular how young women, are viewed and treated.”

Our streets must be safe for our young people. They must feel safe to walk our streets, day and night.

He said society cannot allow communities to be held to ransom: "We will not allow this to happen. Our young people deserve better.” He said the community had responded with “an outpouring” of support for the families and said a network of youth services, community groups and elected representatives decided to organise a vigil at the Ballyfermot Civic Centre.

“The support for the vigil has been inspiring and gives hope for the future,” the councillor said. “The event will give the public an opportunity to show their support for both victims and their families.

"But it will also send out a very clear message: Ballyfermot demands safer streets for our young people. The event will be positive, family-friendly and will observe Covid guidelines.

“The family have asked people to wear something green at the vigil to show support for Alanna."