Dr Mike Ryan receives award for vaccine equity campaign

One of Ireland’s foremost medical emissaries has received a Distinguished Service Award from the President.

Michael D Higgins met Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization (WHO), early today at Áras an Uachtaráin.

Dr Ryan, a native of Tubbercurry in Co Sligo, has worked at the WHO since 1996.

A prominent advocate of vaccine equality, his name has become synonymous worldwide with the Covid-19 pandemic due to his high-profile pronouncements and general visibility throughout.

Mr Higgins said he had presented the award to Dr Ryan on foot of his “enormous service to global public health over many decades”, something which had “raised the reputation and standing of Ireland”.

The award had originally been expected to be delivered at a ceremony at the Áras on December 2 — however, Dr Ryan had been precluded from attending on that occasion due to his WHO commitments.

The president and Dr Ryan discussed the issue of equitable vaccine access for the developing world at their meeting, according to a spokesperson, with Dr Ryan thanking his host for having offered support towards “achieving the important principle of universal access to Covid-19 vaccines”.

The most recent figures concerning vaccine access globally suggest that just 6% of people living in Africa have been fully vaccinated against the virus, while studies suggest that vaccine penetration across the developing world is as low as 2%.

While Ireland has committed millions of unused vaccines to developing nations via the international Covax initiative, the State has not committed to a temporary waiving of vaccine intellectual property rights in order to allow nations of lesser income to effectively vaccinate themselves.

Dr Ryan told the president that one way in which Ireland could possibly make an immediate impact on the situation would be to support the South African Technology Transfer Hub in terms of accelerating training and bio-manufacturing.

The president said he was “delighted to have the opportunity” to present Dr Ryan with his award, adding that the doctor’s “global leadership” in terms of global public health “has made all Irish people proud”.

“Dr Ryan has exhibited extraordinary resolve and focus, promoting the adoption of original, comprehensive, and carefully planned strategies to suppress the spread of the Covid-19 virus, while balancing the need to ensure the protection of livelihoods and human rights,” the president said.

“He has consistently advocated for the sharing of knowledge and technology with those who have the least access to them, especially in the developing world.”