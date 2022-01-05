Genrui antigen tests pulled from sale amid reports of false positives

The regulator received over 550 results from consumers in recent days that they had received false positive results from the Genrui SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 18:10
Michelle McGlynn

Genrui antigen tests should be removed from sale following reports of false positives, the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) has advised.

The advice comes after the regulator received over 550 results from consumers in recent days that they had received false positive results from the Genrui SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test.

The HPRA said today that retailers are removing the tests from sale on a voluntary basis pending further investigation.

While all diagnostic tests have the potential to provide both false negative and false positive results, the HPRA said the rapid rise in the number of reports of false positives relating to the Genrui test is "significant" and warrants the precautionary removal from sale and further investigation into the matter.

Individuals who receive a positive result from a rapid antigen test should follow the current public health advice available on the HSE website and seek advice from their GP if necessary.

As the investigation is ongoing, the regulator also advises against people purchasing Genrui tests online.

The test, produced by Genrui Biotech Inc, is CE certified and on the approved EU list.

The HPRA said it will also liaise with other European authorities in relation to the issue.

It notes that individuals who receive a positive result from a rapid antigen test should follow the current public health advice available on the HSE website and seek advice from their GP if necessary.

Any person who has received a false positive or negative result is encouraged to report it to the HPRA at devicesafety@HPRA.ie.

Cork paediatrician Dr Niamh Ni Loinsigh previously raised concerns about the Genrui antigen tests on Twitter, saying she had received hundreds of messages on social media from people about the tests.

"When PCR was available, there seemed to have been lots of false positives with these kits," said Dr Ni Loinsigh.

"This could have major implications for people now with no PCR available."

