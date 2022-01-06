Donohoe: Insurance companies can't be made to cover people with eating disorders 

The Government has said it cannot stop insurance companies from denying people who have eating disorders mortgage protection and other life insurance products.

It appears people with such conditions are being treated as people with long-term chronic conditions and are being excluded.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he is advised by Insurance Ireland that “cover may be declined if the applicant poses a risk beyond the insurer’s threshold”.

Mr Donohoe and his officials have engaged with the insurance industry about the treatment of people with such conditions.

However, Mr Donohoe has made clear that neither he, nor the Central Bank of Ireland, can intervene in the provision or pricing of insurance products, nor can they compel any insurer operating in the Irish market to provide cover to specific individuals or businesses.

Sinn Féin TD for Mayo Rose Conway Walsh called on Mr Donohoe to intervene to stop the practice of such people being discriminated against.

She said people with eating disorders were currently being denied access to mortgage protection insurance policies, at times on a near permanent basis and called on Mr Donohoe to explain what he is doing.

Ms Conway said the refusal of cover may act as a deterrent to those affected from seeking help for fear it might jeopardise their ability to get mortgage protection which could preclude them from owning their own home.

She called on Insurance Ireland to bring the industry to heel and deliver fairness to those making efforts to get help.

Mr Donohoe said in relation to applications for such life insurance, it is his understanding that generally, insurers use a combination of rating factors in making their individual decisions on whether to offer cover and what terms to apply.

He said his officials had previously engaged with Insurance Ireland about accessing life insurance for individuals with medical conditions. According to Insurance Ireland, it is not standard practice to automatically decline cover for any cohort of applicants.

“It stated that insurers are obliged to assess the risk involved as part of any application for a life insurance policy, which will be specific to the individual applicant, and that the availability of cover depends on a number of factors,” he said.

These can include age; health; family medical history; occupation; and lifestyle. In addition, these may be determined or linked to the policy duration. In the case of mortgage protection policies, these tend to be over the lifetime of the repayment schedule, he said.

The minister said he understands that applicants are asked questions about various conditions in order for insurers to assess the risk involved, and that all applicants are assessed against the same criteria.

“If higher risk is identified as a result of this assessment, Insurance Ireland has advised that the policy will be adjusted accordingly, and cover may be declined if the applicant poses a risk beyond the insurer’s threshold,” he said.

Consumer groups have said that while it is possible to get insurance, if you’re currently experiencing symptoms, the insurers may postpone offering cover until you are symptom-free for a period of time.

Similarly, if you are undergoing treatment for your eating disorder, the insurer will postpone until your treatment is over and you are stable.

“Some insurers are more understanding of eating disorders than others, it’s our job to find the most sympathetic insurer,” said Offaly-based broker Lion.ie.