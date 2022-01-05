Romantic dolphins and coupling sharks filmed off Irish coast

Dolphins romancing each other and sharks getting together off the Irish and Welsh coasts are just two of the previously unseen wonders of biodiversity that television viewers can look forward to in a new series.

Iontais Na bhFarraigí Ceilteacha, a TG4 and BBC Wales co-production by Tua Films and One Tribe TV, will see naturalist Eoin Warner explore the rich nature around the coasts of Ireland and Wales, in a three-part series filmed over two years.