Afghan family desperate to reach Cork after toddler son becomes gravely ill 

Efforts to bring an Afghan family to Ireland are being stepped up after their young son’s heart stopped in recent days because of illness.

When Zahid Naderi required hospital treatment, a family member had to take him because his parents Samira and Hamed could not risk being found by the Taliban, who have threatened to kill them.

The couple and their 18-month-old son have been in hiding for several months while their Cork-based friend Joya Kuin tries to secure them a visa waiver and a place on the Irish Refugee Protection Programme, allowing them to come to Ireland.

Hamed told the Irish Examiner that Zahid’s heart stopped after being sick with a fever for three days in their hiding place.

After Hamed gave him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, the young boy was rushed to hospital by a relative.

“We had no way to bring him to doctor. We had to call a contact to take him to hospital. We could not go with him because of [the] Taliban.”

Zahid is now out of hospital and being cared for by his parents, Hamed said. "There is no facilities in hospitals and the weather is also very cold. Home is better than hospitals. Doctors said he is out of danger now and they allowed him to go home and give him the medicine at home.”

He said the child was now recovering but the family remains terrified for their lives.

We don't have sleep, we have a lot of problems, upset, angry, no hope, we are very worried. It is very difficult to live like this.”

Just before Christmas, the couple’s friend Joya Kuin set up a petition to lobby Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Justice Minister Helen McEntee for the family to be allowed to come to Ireland.

She is a fundraiser for the Afghan Women’s Network, through which she met and became friends with the couple as Hamed worked in human rights with the network before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August when US troops withdrew from the country.

The family has had to move three times since then.

Ms Kuin has contacted Irish politicians to secure support for the family.

She said: “I was so shocked and sad to hear about Zahid’s situation this week. It is tragic. It makes everything that much more urgent. It does raise the urgency of our appeal. I am scared for the family.”

Cork arts manager Nicki ffrench Davis and her husband, fiddle maker Bertrand Galen, have agreed to host the family in their home and help them integrate into the community in Cork.

Ms Kuin said the family have their home ready for the Naderis.

“Everybody has been reaching out to people in the different governing parties but also independents. They have all come on board and have been advocating for the family but there is nothing completely concrete yet.”

However, she said the applications for the family are expected to be looked at shortly.

The petition can be signed here